The Arizona Diamondbacks entered Game 4 with hopes of tying the World Series up at two games apiece with the Texas Rangers. Instead, they quickly fell behind by a score of 10-0, and while they never stopped fighting, the end result was an 11-7 loss, and a 3-1 series deficit heading into a do-or-die Game 5. While things aren't looking great for Arizona, they have been in this spot before.

The Diamondbacks only World Series victory came all the way back in 2001, when they beat the New York Yankees in a seven game series. Arizona ended up falling behind 3-2 in that series before rallying to win it all, and after dropping a tough contest in Game 4, the Diamondbacks acknowledged that they were going to have to win the series in seven games, which is precisely what they did back in 2001.

The '01 team won it in 7. Guess we gotta do that too. pic.twitter.com/4o0FTUEmtj — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 1, 2023

The circumstances are a bit different, and there are obviously no players remaining from the 2001 squad, but the message for the Diamondbacks as they try to pull off a crazy rally in this series is clear. They need to win in seven games, which is something they have done before, so the Rangers better not think that they are going to roll over and die.

Arizona has been putting together incredible comebacks all season long, and they have their sights set on the biggest comeback of them all now they find themselves in a 3-1 series deficit. It's not going to be easy, but the Diamondbacks have been overcoming long odds all season long, and the Rangers can't afford to go into Game 5 thinking that this series is over, or else they will be in some big trouble.