The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are heating up as the NBA draft approaches. With the Phoenix Suns determined to find a trade for the 15-time All-Star, the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have emerged as the frontrunners, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“At this point in these conversations, you're looking at a piece [or] two away from deals getting done on multiple different sides. From Miami's perspective and from Houston's perspective,” Charania said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Both teams have the assets to put together an enticing package for Durant.

Rockets, Heat leading negotiations with Suns for Kevin Durant trade

The Rockets have several young prospects, including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard, whom they could dangle in negotiations. They also have the No. 10 pick in this year's draft and the Suns' first-round pick in 2027.

The Heat have made Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro off-limits in negotiations. However, they could build a package around some assortment of Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic and future first-round picks.

Article Continues Below

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed interest in trading for Durant. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski reported on Monday that the Spurs are Durant's preferred destination. However, the young team has been hesitant to part with significant assets for the soon-to-be 37-year-old Durant.

San Antonio is on a different timeline with a young core of Victor Wembanyama (21), De'Aaron Fox (27), Stephon Castle (20) and projected No. 2 pick Dylan Harper.

Meanwhile, Durant's camp has made it clear that Minnesota is not one of his preferred destinations. With the veteran superstar in the final year of his contract, the Timberwolves will have to decide whether they are comfortable trading significant pieces without a commitment beyond this season.

“Minnesota is the one wild card team,” Charania said. “They've made back-to-back Western Conference finals. I reported over the weekend Kevin Durant's three preferred spots: Miami, Houston and San Antonio. No Minnesota on that list, so clearly there's not an interest for Kevin Durant to go there. But Minnesota wouldn't be the first team to trade for a player that doesn't want to be there. Obviously, the Raptors did it in 2018 with Kawhi Leonard… So it's not something that's revolutionary.

“From my understanding, Minnesota is still studying it. They're not out of it. They're trying to figure out where we can make this gamble, bring Kevin Durant in, and still be able to build a roster up.”