The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers in a big way on Saturday night, topping Texas 9-1.

Diamondbacks DH Tommy Pham went 4-4 with two runs scored and tied an impressive record in the process. Pham now has his third career four-hit game in the postseason, tying Albert Pujols for the most in MLB history, according to OptaSTATS.

An impressive feat, considering that Pujols is one of the greatest hitters of all-time, a 10-time All Star that played for 21 seasons and hit more than 700 home runs.

The Diamondbacks' Pham, on the other hand, is a career .259 hitter with 150 home runs over his nine-year career. That's not to disrespect Pham; some players just get hot when it counts the most. Pham also had 4-hit games in Game 2 of the 2020 NLWS against the Cardinals and Game 1 of the 2023 NLDS against the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks managed to fight back in Game 2 after a stunning, walk-off Game 1 loss that could have sapped their momentum heading into the World Series. But Pham did his part to swing emotion back in Arizona's direction. It won't get any easier for them, however; Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the World Series for Texas. The Rangers will be the third team the three-time Cy Young Award winner has pitched for in a World Series.

Rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is set to start Game 3 for the Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut on May 3 and went 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance, but he's turned it on in the playoffs. He has a 2.70 ERA with no decisions in four postseason starts, all won by the Diamondbacks. He gave up two runs over four innings in Game 7 of the NLCS at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

If Pham musters another 4-hit game, this time against Scherzer, then the Diamondbacks would have to be feeling good about their chances.