Arizona Diamondbacks SP Zac Gallen is one of the most underrated players in baseball. The D’Backs ace has continued to impress despite not receiving much attention in 2023. Most recently, Gallen made MLB modern era history, per OptaSTATS on Twitter.

Gallen is the only pitcher in the modern era to record 40-plus strikeouts with a WHIP of under 0.50 while allowing no runs over a four-start span. In other words, Zac Gallen has practically been unhittable over the course of his past four outings for Arizona.

Gallen currently leads the league in WHIP and innings pitched. He also owns a strong 2.59 ERA as of this story’s publication. Arizona is near the top of the National League West standings, narrowly trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The odds of the Diamondbacks keeping pace with the Dodgers and San Diego Padres all season long are slim, but Zac Gallen may provide them with an opportunity to make a run at the playoffs.

As mentioned earlier, Gallen tends to get consistently overlooked. He’s been in the big leagues since 2019, and has only posted an ERA of above 3.00 once. He’s fresh off a superb 2022 campaign that saw him finish the season with a 2.54 ERA and league-leading 0.913 WHIP. Despite his incredible performance, Gallen finished just fifth in NL Cy Young voting, while he very well could have been a top three finalist.

It is becoming difficult for Zac Gallen to be ignored. It is clear that he’s one of the most talented and reliable aces in the sport. If Arizona falls out of competition by the July trade deadline, Gallen will be a hot commodity on the trade market. If the D’Backs remain competitive, then Gallen could make a legitimate Cy Young case while leading Arizona.