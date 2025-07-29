The MLB Trade Deadline is on Thursday at 6:00 ET, so teams across the league are running out of time to get their trades in. One player that has been at the center of the rumors is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Teams were holding their breath on Monday night after Suarez suffered an injury scare, but he is going to be fine, so he is still a top target for a few different squads. One team to watch is the Miami Marlins.

Eugenio Suarez is having a great season at the plate, and there are some playoff contenders that could use a bat like his in the lineup. The Marlins are not of those teams. Miami could make a surprise run to the postseason, but it's unlikely. Still, there is a chance that they trade for Suarez.

“The third baseman heads to Miami in exchange for starting pitching prospect Noble Meyer,” ESPN's Bradford Doolittle suggests. “Yeah, it's a stupid trade … but you know what? The Marlins owe their fans a little stupid because they've had plenty of the cheap. It doesn't seem as if anybody has noticed, but Miami has been playing good baseball for more than two months. The Marlins are still seven games back from the last National League wild-card spot, so their playoff odds barely register. But I still say go for it.”

A trade for Eugenio Suarez would also be a good way for the Marlins to get back at Ichiro Suzuki and the Seattle Mariners following his Hall of Fame induction speech.

“If anything, it would be a good response to Ichiro Suzuki saying at the Hall of Fame induction this past weekend that before he had signed with the Marlins, he had never heard of them,” Doolittle continued. “This would keep Suarez away from Ichiro's Mariners, so, at the very least, the deal would be sweet revenge.”

A couple of other teams to watch regarding Eugenio Suarez are the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers are actually playing the Diamondbacks in a three-game series this week, and they almost took one of their top trade targets off the board when reliever Will Vest hit Suarez in the hand with a fast ball on Monday night. If Detroit is the team that trades for Suarez, it could be convenient as he could simply move over to the other club house in the midst of this series.