The MLB Trade Deadline is just two days away, and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is a popular name on the market. A few teams have expressed interest in him, but an injury scare on Monday night almost took him off the board. Suarez was hit in the hand by a fast ball in the ninth inning of Arizona's loss to the Detroit Tigers, and he exited the game to get X-rays. The X-rays were negative, but he is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against Detroit.

“Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez not in the lineup today against the Tigers,” Johnny Kane said in a post. “The X-rays came negative but there is quite a bit of swelling on the index finger after he was HBP in the 9th inning last night.”

Eugenio Suarez went down with the injury in the ninth inning of the game, and he did not return. There was a lot of concern that there could've been a fracture in his hand, but Suarez fortunately avoided anything serious.

The Tigers almost knocked one of their top trade targets off the board as they have expressed interest in trading for Suarez. Suarez actually started his Major League Baseball career with the Tigers back in 2014. He has since spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and now the Diamondbacks.

Detroit could use another player like Suarez in the lineup as he has had one of the best bats in the National League this season. Suarez currently has the fourth-most home runs on the season with 36, and Suarez is leading the MLB with 87 RBIs. He also has the ninth-best OPS at .898. Suarez has been hot this year, and the Tigers are gearing up for a postseason run. They also need a true third baseman. It would be a good fit.

We'll see what happens with Eugenio Suarez in the coming days, but this injury could certainly impact what happens at the MLB Trade Deadline. The Tigers and Diamondbacks will square off again on Tuesday night, and Suarez will not be in action. The two teams will get underway at 6:40 ET from Comerica Park. Casey Mize will be on the rubber for the Tigers, and Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Diamondbacks. The series finale will go down on Wednesday afternoon.