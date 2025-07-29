The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a challenging season. While the team has not been able to contend for first in the National League West, one of their players is putting together an incredible campaign. Outfielder Corbin Carroll is making Major League Baseball history with his stat line so far this year.

“Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks has 21 home runs, 13 triples and 13 stolen bases in 2025, the first player in MLB history to reach each of those marks in a season before August,” OptaSTATS posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Those numbers are impressive, especially since Carroll was hurt not that long ago. He had to spend some time on the injured list after getting hit in the wrist with a baseball.

Carroll is hitting at a .245 batting average so far this year. He has also posted 50 RBIs for a struggling Diamondbacks team. Arizona is just 51-56 on the campaign, and fourth in the NL West.

Carroll has played for Arizona since the 2022 season. He is a two-time All-Star, who also was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2023.

The Diamondbacks just haven't been able to put the pieces together

Arizona has struggled to win games this year, despite having a solid mix of talent in several areas. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez is helping Carroll to lead the offense. Suarez is tied for fourth this season in home runs in MLB. He has 36 blasts this campaign.

Suarez says that Carroll brings a lot of passion to the team.

“He just wants to help the team win,” Suárez said after Carroll returned from injury, per MLB.com. “And he’s hungry to play. He’s a guy who loves this game and just wants to be out on the field.”

The Diamondbacks are also sixth overall in the league in home runs, per league stats. Arizona has also posted 512 runs batted in as a team, which is good enough for fourth in MLB.

Despite all that offense, the Diamondbacks are struggling. The team's pitching has been a weakness this season, which isn't usual. Zac Gallen is not having a typical campaign. Gallen has a 5.60 earned run average this season, which is the highest ERA he has seen in his lengthy career.

Several Diamondbacks players are rumored to be trade candidates, due to the team's struggles. The New York Yankees badly wanted Suarez, before the team decided to instead trade for Ryan McMahon. Diamondbacks pitchers Gallen and Merrill Kelly are also garnering lots of interest.

The Diamondbacks are in action Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. Arizona has just four wins in their last 10 games.