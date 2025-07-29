The Arizona Diamondbacks avoided disaster Tuesday after a frightening moment involving third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The slugger was hit by a 95.6 mph fastball on the hand during the ninth inning of Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers, immediately leaving the game in pain. Thankfully for the Diamondbacks, Suarez’s scans came back clean, preserving both his availability and potential trade value with the MLB trade deadline just days away.

Suarez was not in the Diamondbacks lineup for Tuesday’s game, but further tests brought good news. MLB’s Jon Morosi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and released an encouraging update following the team’s medical evaluations.

“Some good news: @Dbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez said he had a CT scan and MRI today and both were negative. No breaks.”

Suarez, who leads Arizona with 36 home runs in 2025, has been one of the top names circulating in trade deadline rumors. With the club sitting fourth in the NL West at 51-56 and well out of the playoff picture, the front office has already moved Josh Naylor and is actively exploring a sell-off. Suarez’s near-miss injury scare temporarily slowed talks but now, with clean scans, he's back atop the deadline wishlists of contenders.

The 2025 All-Star is hitting .248 with 87 RBIs this season and boasts 312 career home runs, making him one of the most dangerous right-handed bats on the market. Teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, and Chicago Cubs have all been linked to Suarez as they look to upgrade their infields and power production. His recent form had cooled slightly, with several hitless outings since July 22nd, but Monday’s incident reignited interest as scouts feared a worst-case scenario.

This is not the first HBP scare Suarez has endured this July. He was also hit on the left hand during the MLB All-Star Game, with those X-rays also returning negative. The repeated injuries have led to some calls on social media for the club to rest him until a trade is finalized to avoid further complications.

Still, manager Torey Lovullo labeled Suarez “day-to-day,” and the absence from Tuesday’s lineup appears precautionary. With Blaze Alexander filling in at third base, the club is already adapting, possibly foreshadowing a future without Suarez on the roster.

The 34-year-old’s clean bill of health reestablishes him as one of the top trade deadline assets, shifting the Diamondbacks’ lineup focus from if he’ll be dealt to when. With an expiring contract and Arizona sitting below .500, all signs now point to a move before Thursday’s deadline.