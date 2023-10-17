Game 2 of the NLCS takes place tonight, as the Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 series lead after a 5-3 victory last night. The Diamondbacks fought hard, but an early 5-0 lead was just too much to overcome. Led by home runs from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies offense was on full display. Zack Wheeler pitched six solid innings for Philly, improving to 2-0 this postseason. Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen picked up his first loss of the postseason, falling to 2-1.

The Game 1 simulation saw the Phillies win 6-5. While the simulation did correctly predict a win, the score was just a bit off. Let's take a look at how Game 2 could potentially play out tonight. Here's what MLB The Show thinks might happen.

The Starters tonight are Merrill Kelly for the Diamondbacks and Aaron Nola for the Phillies. Kelly is 1-0 this postseason and is yet to give up a run. Nola is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in the postseason so far.

Final Score: Phillies 1, Diamondbacks 0

A bit of a surprise in this simulation sees the Phillies grab a win in extra innings, as Bryce Harper's heroics continue. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to walk it off for Philadelphia.

Both starting pitchers were phenomenal in this game, as the final score shows. Aaron Nola threw eight shutout innings and struck out four batters. Merrill Kelly pitched 7.1 innings of shutout baseball as well. The pitcher's duel saw the Diamondbacks fall yet again, which would drop them into an 0-2 series hole. Luckily, they head back home to Arizona which gives them a chance to get right back in the series.

For the Phillies, this win would keep their perfect home playoff record alive at 6-0. A 1-0 victory would be a bit surprising to see tonight, as the Phillies are yet to score less than three runs in a game this postseason. The shutout win isn't that hard to imagine, as Philadelphia's pitching staff has been phenomenal so far.

If the Phillies can capture another win tonight, they could be well on their way to back-to-back trips to the World Series. The Diamondbacks will certainly be looking to halt that storyline. Will the Phillies go up 2-0, or will the Diamondbacks steal a game and even the series at one game a piece?

Fans can find out tonight, as Game 2 of the NLCS begins tonight at 8:07 PM ET.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.