Dick Vitale has been one of the most iconic voices in college basketball for quite some time. Vitale called his first-ever game on ESPN in December 1979, and his 41-year career has produced some of the most memorable moments in the sport.

Unfortunately, Vitale has been dealing with vocal cord cancer for the past few years and has not called a game since 2022. On Wednesday, Vitale gave a massive update, revealing he is now cancer-free and has been cleared to return to calling games, per a post on his X page.

“Just had scope of my vocal cords & I was very emotional with the great report by Dr ZEITELS . He said the vocal cords are cancer free & he feels I can return to my love of being at courtside for ESPN.”

Vitale shared an update in December saying he was free of cancer, and Wednesday's step was big in him returning to the booth and calling games for ESPN.

“SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER ! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your 🙏🙏🙏Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”

It has been a difficult road, but Vitale has always had his eyes on a return to wearing the headset and making his voice heard throughout the sport. Last March, Vitale admitted his mind set on returning to calling games, per Jordan Mendoza of USA Today.

“I miss so much the entire college spirit at the games as I always love being able to share time with the players, coaches, fans, media and especially my ESPN colleagues,” Vitale said.

Now, after two years of working hard towards a return, Vitale is set to come back to ESPN and college basketball fans can hear his voice on the airwaves once again.