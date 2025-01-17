The impeccable voice of NCAA hoops Dick Vitale is back.

Vitale is making his long-awaited return to the broadcast booth in Duke basketball and Wake Forest's matchup on January 25. The Hall of Fame will complete his first on-air call since April 2023, via ESPN PR.

“Awesome, baby!” Welcome back, @DickieV! The Hall of Fame broadcaster will return for the first time in nearly 2 years to call @DukeMBB vs @WakeMBB” Saturday, Jan. 25 | 4:30p ET | ESPN”

After overcoming an inspiring journey, one that truly defined him as a human being, Vitale announced recently that he is cancer-free. The legendary broadcaster has arguably never been more ready for a comeback. And how fitting that it would take place in an ACC rivalry.

“I am absolutely ecstatic and I can’t believe this is happening after going through five major vocal cord surgeries, 65 radiation treatments and chemotherapy for six months,” said Vitale, per ESPN's Colin Bradley. “It’s been a very tough journey, but all of the prayers and messages from the beautiful fans have inspired me. I can’t thank Jimmy Pitaro and all of my ESPN colleagues who I consider my second family enough for the love they showed me through such a tough time. I just hope that I can offer the people some basketball insights that can bring even more excitement to the game.”

There hasn't been a feeling like this around college basketball in a very long time, and fans that tune in next Saturday will understand why that is.

“There is no better ambassador for the sport of college basketball than Dick Vitale. Even while navigating his own health challenges, Dick continued to look for ways to give back and help others, inspiring us all,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN. “Dick is one-of-a-kind and we can’t wait to have him back doing what he loves most on ESPN on January 25.”

“After all of the battles and challenges that Dick has been through over the past several years, we should all feel lucky that we’re able to have him back courtside again,” said David Ceisler, vice president of production. “He has fought tirelessly for everybody else and it is so rewarding to see that he’s won another battle.”