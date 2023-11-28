Revolt has announced that Diddy has stepped down as the chairman of Revolt following several lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

Diddy has stepped down as chairman of Revolt amid three lawsuits alleging sexual assault. Revolt released a statement on their social media pages about his removal as chairman of the media company. TMZ reports that the move is temporary and that Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, made the decision last week to step aside.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Diddy decided last week he'd make the temporary move. We're told his goal in making the decision was to not allow the accusations he's facing distract from Revolt's mission or success,” TMZ reported in their exclusive about Diddy stepping down.

The statement read.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced three lawsuits alleging sexual assault. The first lawsuit came from singer Cassie whom he briefly dated in the mid-2000s while she was signed to him as an artist for Bad Boy Records.

Since Diddy settled his lawsuit with Cassie, two more lawsuits have been filed against Diddy. Joi Dickerson-Neal alleges that Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera in 1991 when she was a college student. Additionally, an anonymous individual claims that both Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall assaulted her and her friends in the 1990's.

Revolt is led by CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. The brand recently marked its 10th anniversary.