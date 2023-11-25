Diddy is denying his third sexual assault allegation in the past week. The rap mogul is denying the sexual assault allegation.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of a third sexual assault allegation. According to the lawsuit per Rolling Stone, the rap mogul was accused of rape in 1991. The woman is named Jane Doe in the lawsuit, and she is accusing singer-songwriter Aaron Hall, and Combs took turns raping her and a friend in New York City more than 30 years ago.

“Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” the lawsuit states. She added that it “was coerced into having sex with Combs.”

“After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized,” the lawsuit states. “As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The lawsuit said she “had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room,” adding that “Combs turned violent days after the alleged assault.”

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the complaint read. “Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

Diddy Releases Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

Diddy claims that the incident didn't happen, according to a statement issued.

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit,” a spokesperson for Combs wrote in a statement to PEOPLE.

They added, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

This is the third sexual assault allegation Diddy has had in the past week. The first accusation came from his ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, and the second was made under the filing of a Jane Doe. Ventura's lawsuit was settled in one day.