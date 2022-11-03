As revealed in The International and as speculated on by fans, Diretide 2022 will be the event of the hour for the latter half of this year’s Battle Pass. All of the candies have been pointing towards this, and the fan-favorite in-game event returns for a month and a half of fun and candies. Diretide unlocks a lot of things in-game, but what exactly can fans expect out of it? Find out in our Diretide Guide on everything you need to know about Diretide 2022.

What is Diretide?

Diretide is the Christmas of Dota 2 – it’s a mix between Halloween and the Holidays. It’s a seasonal game mode that is only available during this specific time period, and we’re expecting fans to play Diretide a lot, even more than ranked and normal matches.

Diretide can be easily accessed on the Play Tab of Dota 2, with a button for Diretide available between PLAY VS BOTS and RANKED. Diretide is pretty simple: you kill neutral creeps called Greevils to collect Taffy, and you dunk them all on enemy wells to destroy them. The team that has dunked more Taffy on the enemy’s well after a certain time limit wins the game. If you’ve played Pokemon Unite before, the mechanics are pretty similar. Aside from killing Greevils, heroes can also pick up Taffy on the ground, by killing Roshan, or by killing enemy heroes carrying Taffies. Upon death, heroes drop Taffies, but there’s also a reward for dunking many Taffies at once – so players will have to assess their risk-reward situation on whether or not they should carry more Taffies for the win.

The Candyworks & Treasure Emporium

The Candyworks is what clued us in way before that Diretide is coming back. The Candyworks and the Emporium is a seasonal store that takes away the candies you earn from the Battle Pass and from playing Dota matches and Diretide in return for good stuff. Sithil and Quirt (the shopkeepers of the Secret Shops in-game, if you didn’t know) are back, and they need a lot of candies, giving away whatever is in their armory in return for the sweet things.

Then, in the Treasure Emporium, players are presented with three goodies at a time, which can be re-rolled if the player doesn’t like any of them. Players can earn up to ten re-rolls per day simply by playing Dota.3 The Emporium has a wide range of items included, with past skins, new Diretide-themed skins, and even a Roshan skin being put into the mix. If you’re lucky enough, you could even find an Arcana mixed in the bag.

Each goodie can be claimed by trading candies for them. If you lack any specific candy for the trade, you can exchange candies from your stash with other candies that are available as recipes at the Emporium at the moment. If even these won’t give you the candies you need, you can wait until it does, as recipes gets reset every now and then. When desperate, you can trade any three of any candy for one of any other candy.

Revamped Hallowed Chest of the Diretide

The Hallowed Chest of the Diretide returns, and the old keys used to open them can still be used! The Revamped Hallowed Chest of the Diretide contains one of seventy-five treasures that players can earn. Each item is part of a list of four tiers of items, and ten of any items from a single tier can be traded up for a random treasure one tier above, up to Tier 4. But players will most likely be opening the Hallowed Chests for the chase Tier 5 items, which include the Tales of the Ardalan Interdictor set for Sniper, the Desert Burn set for Snapfire, and the Provocation of Ruin set for Juggernaut. The Revaped chest also has a lot of other new stuff inside, but the most expensive thing players can obtain from these chests is the Level 5 Emblem of the Diretide, which comes in four different colors – Yellow, Orange, Blue, and Green.

New Battle Pass Rewards

Previously locked Battle Pass Rewards have finally been unlocked today. This includes some taunts that are holiday themed like the one for Elder Titan and the first-ever Primal Beast taunt, as well as the Cave Johnson announcer pack that was revealed during The International. New candy packs slots were also added to Battle Pass tiers, as well as other Holiday-themed presents like loading screen wallpapers and emoticons. But most importantly, the Crystal Maiden Persona, “Conduit of the Blueheart Bundle”, came out today, turning Crystal Maiden into a pupper.

Event Duration

Diretide 2022 kick-starts the second half of The International 2022 Battle Pass, and started on November 4, 2022. The in-game event will run until December 22, 2022, afterwhich Roshan and the Greevils will be gone again for a long time until such a time that Valve needs another event that will bring sure money into the game again.