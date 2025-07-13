A recent report revealed that the Golden Warriors are viewed as the favorites to add veterans Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton through free agency. The Dubs front office has been largely quiet this offseason, as it looks to build off a relatively encouraging season. The Jimmy Butler trade did wonders for a franchise that was struggling to find its way early in the season. Golden State subsequently made it to the second round of the playoffs, before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Stephen Curry was hurt for the majority of that series, there are still plenty of questions about whether this roster has a championship ceiling. One of the main weaknesses has been in the frontcourt, particularly at center, with the Warriors lacking a legit interior presence on both ends. In addition, Golden State struggled heavily to create offense when Curry went down. The franchise is therefore looking to lessen these weaknesses with two experienced free agents, according to Brett Siegel. The national NBA insider gave a behind-the-scenes look at Golden State's approach.

“Behind the scenes, the Warriors have been active in free agency despite not agreeing to any new contract yet. Among the notable names linked to Golden State this offseason, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton loom large, sources said. Although he has been linked to a few other teams, the expectation from other teams outside the Warriors at Summer League is that the 39-year-old won't retire and he will instead play his 19th NBA season with Golden State. This addition would check off Dunleavy's box for shooting in the frontcourt, as well as an experienced player who can “shoot, pass, and dribble.”

Article Continues Below

Then there is Melton, who has been linked to the Warriors, as well as the Lakers, since the start of free agency. During the first week of free agency, there was no shortage of league personnel who believed Melton signing with Los Angeles was inevitable. The Lakers need a versatile defender on the perimeter who can knock down multiple three-point shots, which is why Melton was viewed as the perfect fit.”

Horford would be a great fit on this roster as a great floor spacer and still a quality defender. The five-time All-Star brings a size, versatility, and winning pedigree that would make him a key player on this roster right away. While Melton is a more limited player, he played six games for the Warriors this past year and is an efficient three-point shooter and a solid on-ball defender. Both of these moves would not be splashy ones by any means, but they are the kind of additions on the margins that will immediately make the Warriors better.