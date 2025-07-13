The Green Bay Packers play in the smallest market in the United States, but they have the most prolific history in the NFL. The Packers have won 13 league championships, including four Super Bowls and they have had a slew of legendary players, coaches and teams.

Few teams can even come close to matching the history of the Packers, and the most prominent name to be associated with the franchise is Vince Lombardi. While there are other great head coaches in NFL history — including Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Don Shula and George Halas — many of the league's historians look at Lombardi as the best of all.

Lombardi's teams won five NFL championships as well as the first two Super Bowls. He was a master tactician and an even better motivator. He knew how to get the most out of his players and he also intimidated the opposition.

While Lombardi may be the biggest name in team history, the Packers have featured Bart Starr, Paul Hornung, Ray Nitschke, Willie Davis, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

In this piece, we rank the 10 best Packers teams, starting with No. 10 and going all the way to to No. 1.

10. 1963 Packers, 11-2-1

This is one of three teams on this list that did not win a league championship. The Packers finished in second place in the Western Conference to the eventual champion Chicago Bears, who finished the regular season with an 11-1-2 record.

While Bears fans and supporters would argue, Chicago's first place finish over Green Bay was something of a fluke. The Bears had a great defense that season, but a below average offense. The Bears ranked 10th in offensive production and 1st in defense, while the Packers ranked second in both categories.

The Bears won both meetings with the Packers, but Starr played in just one of those games. The Packers had a brilliant attack led by Starr and fullback Jim Taylor, and it was a great team even though they could not get past the Bears.

9. 2020 Packers, 13-3-0

The Packers had a brilliant season and Aaron Rodgers was at the top of his game. The Packers led the league by scoring 509 points — 31.8 per game — as they won the NFC North title.

Rodgers completed 70.7 percent of his passes, threw for 4,299 yards and had a remarkable 48-5 TD-interception ratio. Wide out Davante Adams caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards with 18 TD receptions.

The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the divisional playoffs, but they fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship game.

8. 1967 Packers, 9-4-1

This was the last of Lombardi's teams with the Packers, and while the season ended with their 33-14 triumph over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II, this was not the typical dominant Lombardi team.

The Packers ranked 9th of 16 NFL teams on offense and were 3rd on defense. They struggled at the end of the regular season, losing back-to-back games to the Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Packers found a way in the postseason, beating the Rams and Dallas Cowboys before their Super Bowl triumph over the Raiders.

The NFL championship game win over the Cowboys was the legendary Ice Bowl. Starr scored the winning touchdown on the game's final play as guard Jerry Kramer made the block that allowed the quarterback to reach the end zone on 1-yard sneak. The minus-13 degree temperature and minus-48 degree wind chill marked the coldest conditions in pro football history.

7. 2011 Packers, 15-1

The Packers had a dominant regular season, overpowering their opponents on a regular basis. Head coach Mike McCarthy had all the answers in the regular season with the exception of a Week 15 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nevertheless, the Packers saw their season come to an end when they suffered a shocking 37-20 defeat at Lambeau Field to the upstart New York Giants.

The brutal loss came after the Packers scored a league-leading 560 points during the regular season. Rodgers threw for 4,643 yards along with 45 TD passes while wideouts Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings combined for 2,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

6. 2010 Packers, 10-6

Packers fans remember this team with pride and joy, as the team ended up winning the Super Bowl even though they were the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Packers struggled throughout the majority of the regular season as they took an 8-6 record into their final two games. They beat the Giants and the Bears in those outings to earn a playoff spot.

Despite the inauspicious regular season, the Packers proved to be postseason road warriors. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and the Bears in order to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

They jumped all over the Pittsburgh Steelers, building a 21-7 lead and holding on for a 31-25 triumph. Rodgers threw for 304 yards and 3 TDs. Jordy Nelson caught one of those scoring passes while Greg Jennings had the other two. The 2010 Packers were not dominant, but they were Super Bowl champions.

5. 1965 Packers, 10-3-1

This was the last year before the first Super Bowl was played. The Packers were in a season-long battle with the Baltimore Colts for the Western Division title.

The two teams finished tied at the end of Week 14, so a playoff game between the two teams ensued. It was a hard-hitting battle played in Green Bay, and the two teams battled into overtime before the Packers emerged with a controversial 13-10 triumph.

Placekicker Don Chandler kicked the game-winning 25-yard FG in the extra session after his tying field goal in the fourth quarter appeared to be wide — but officials did not see it that way.

Paul Hornung scored the only touchdown for the Packers in that game. He would score another touchdown in the NFL championship game over the Cleveland Browns. Starr threw a 47-yard TD pass to Carroll Dale in the 23-12 triumph.

4. 1996 Packers, 13-3

Head coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Brett Favre had a number of wonderful years together, but this was the one that fans remember the best because Green Bay won its first Super Bowl since the Lombardi era.

The Packers had a dominant year as they rolled to the NFC Central title behind the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense in the league.

Favre showed off his powerful arm on a regular basis, throwing for 3,899 yards with 39 touchdowns. Edgar Bennett and Dorsey Levens led the rushing attack, while strong safety LeRoy Butler led the defense with 87 tackles, 5 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries.

The Packers rolled over the 49ers and the Carolina Panthers in the playoffs to earn a spot in the Super Bowl against Bill Parcells and the New England Patriots. The Packers earned a 35-21 as Hall of Famer Reggie White had a hat trick of sacks and Desmond Howard clinched the game with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

3. 1966 Packers, 12-2

The Packers had a wonderful 12-2 regular season as the offense was solid with Starr, Taylor, Dale and Boyd Dowler getting the job done. Starr was not prolific but he was nearly perfect in completing a league-best 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,257 yards with 14 TDs and 3 interceptions.

The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-27 in the NFL title game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but there was no joy for Lombardi. The pressure was on in the first Super Bowl to uphold the honor of the NFL against the American Football League champion Chiefs.

A loss in that game would have meant humiliation and disappointment, but Lombardi and the Packers came through with a 35-10 triumph. Backup wide receiver Max McGee caught the first TD pass in Super Bowl history and added a second TD catch in the third quarter. Defensive back Willie Wood had a key second-half interception that ended the Chiefs' hopes for an AFL upset.

2. 1961 Packers, 11-3

This was one of Lombardi's greatest teams as the Packers rebounded from a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1960 NFL Championship Game with a brilliant season.

The Packers were focused throughout the season and they were at their best down the home stretch. Green Bay won 5 of their last six regular season games, and they had a locomotive's momentum as they hosted the Giants in the title game.

New York had an excellent team that year led by Y.A. Tittle at quarterback, but the Giants were overwhelmed by the Packers. Green Bay rolled to a 37-0 triumph at Lambeau Field.

Starr was solid all season but it was the running game of Taylor and Hornung that allowed the Packers to dominate. Taylor rushed for 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Defensive end Willie Davis had 9.5 sacks and was a dynamic force all season.

1. 1962 Packers, 13-1

This was the best of Lombardi's teams and most likely the best team in Green Bay history. The Packers played with confidence all season after winning the title the year before. They rolled through the schedule, losing only on Thanksgiving to the Lions in Detroit.

There was no hangover after that game, as the Packers rolled over the Rams by a 41-10 margin before closing the season with West Coast wins over the 49ers and the Rams.

The Giants had another chance at the Packers in the NFL title game, but Lombardi's team went into Yankee Stadium and took care of business by a 16-7 margin.

Starr completed a league-best 62.5 percent of his passes that season and Taylor led the running game with 1,474 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Packers had the No. 1 offense and defense in the league. Davis, Wood, Herb Adderley and Henry Jordan led the Packers' ferocious defense.