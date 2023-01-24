Nippon Ichi Software announced the Makai Senki Disgaea 7 game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles and will be released in Japan on January 26, 2023. The game is still exclusive to Japanese version but will be released much later in the year for its English version. Usually, the English version of the past Disgaea games comes out 5-6 months after its Japanese release. Disgaea 6 had a January 28th release date with the NA version coming out 5 months later in the year on June 29th. Disgaea 5 on the other hand had a March 25th release date but an NA release of October 6th which is around 6 months of development. We should expect the NA release to be almost the same time so if we replicate its development with the past two versions, we’re looking into the end of June or early August for it.

Disgaea 7 will also feature 45 generic characters, the most in the franchise. A lot of new and unique units will be added to the roster for you to beef up your party. The game will also feature an “online AI battle mode” for the first time where you can test your skills with Online AI data.



The game will take place in a premodern Japanese-style demon world, and will star a swordsman named Fuji (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa) and a young otaku woman named Piririka (voiced by Hiyori Nitta) who will embark on a journey to take back the “Hinomoto Tamashii.”

Meet The Main Characters

Rogue samurai who hates humanity / Fuji

Fuji is a demon-like samurai who has the triple threat of gedo/miser/lazy . He is allergic to human affection, and when he feels human affection, friendship, or sympathy, he vomits blood.

Super good-natured Hinomoto otaku / Piririka

Piririka is a serious Japanese otaku who got her knowledge from movies and manga. She has a lot of knowledge that is very different from the actual Japanese books.

The purpose of the trip of the deco-boko duo Fuji and Piririka is to take back the desolate Hinomoto Makai from the hands of the invaders. During their journey through the Japanese-style demon world, the two will meet peculiar creatures who might become their allies or enemies.

A new element will be introduced in the latest installment, “Double Dekamagus”!

In all the Disgaea series of simulation RPGs, most of the game unfolds on fields separated by squares. However, in ” Disgaea 7″ equipped with the new element “Double Dekamagus”, the character is outside the field! Moreover, it appears in a gigantic form, and the largest dynamic battle in the series will be unleashed. Fuji will be able to grow outside the battlefield to finish off his opponents, especially those pesky Prinnies!