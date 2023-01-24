Nippon Ichi Software announced the Makai Senki Disgaea 7 game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles and will be released in Japan on January 26, 2023. The game is still exclusive to Japanese version but will be released much later in the year for its English version. Usually, the English version of the past Disgaea games comes out 5-6 months after its Japanese release. Disgaea 6 had a January 28th release date with the NA version coming out 5 months later in the year on June 29th. Disgaea 5 on the other hand had a March 25th release date but an NA release of October 6th which is around 6 months of development. We should expect the NA release to be almost the same time so if we replicate its development with the past two versions, we’re looking into the end of June or early August for it. 

Disgaea 7 will also feature 45 generic characters, the most in the franchise. A lot of new and unique units will be added to the roster for you to beef up your party. The game will also feature an “online AI battle mode” for the first time where you can test your skills with Online AI data.

The game will take place in a premodern Japanese-style demon world, and will star a swordsman named Fuji (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa) and a young otaku woman named Piririka (voiced by Hiyori Nitta) who will embark on a journey to take back the “Hinomoto Tamashii.”

Meet The Main Characters

Rogue samurai who hates humanity / Fuji

Fuji is a demon-like samurai who has the triple threat of gedo/miser/lazy . He is allergic to human affection, and when he feels human affection, friendship, or sympathy, he vomits blood.

Fuji is a demon-like samurai who has the triple threat of gedo/miser/lazy . He is allergic to human affection, and when he feels human affection, friendship, or sympathy, he vomits blood.

Super good-natured Hinomoto otaku / Piririka

Piririka is a serious Japanese otaku who got her knowledge from movies and manga. She has a lot of knowledge that is very different from the actual Japanese books.

Piririka is a serious Japanese otaku who got her knowledge from movies and manga. She has a lot of knowledge that is very different from the actual Japanese books.

The purpose of the trip of the deco-boko duo Fuji and Piririka is to take back the desolate Hinomoto Makai from the hands of the invaders. During their journey through the Japanese-style demon world, the two will meet peculiar creatures who might become their allies or enemies.

A new element will be introduced in the latest installment, “Double Dekamagus”!

In all the Disgaea series of simulation RPGs, most of the game unfolds on fields separated by squares. However, in ” Disgaea 7″ equipped with the new element “Double Dekamagus”, the character is outside the field! Moreover, it appears in a gigantic form, and the largest dynamic battle in the series will be unleashed. Fuji will be able to grow outside the battlefield to finish off his opponents, especially those pesky Prinnies!

“Disgaea 7” will be released on January 26, 2023. The stage is a Japanese-style demon world, and the main character is a combination of a samurai and an otaku girl. Characters become gigantic in the new system "Dou Dekamagusu"!
“Disgaea 7” will be released on January 26, 2023. The stage is a Japanese-style demon world, and the main character is a combination of a samurai and an otaku girl. Characters become gigantic in the new system "Dou Dekamagusu"!

Create the deadliest weapon with “item reincarnation”!

　In “Disgaea 7”, instead of the conventional “item world” that strengthens weapons, armor, accessories, etc., a system of “item transmigration” will be implemented. It is also a feature that you can strengthen items by repeating reincarnation, and the effects before reincarnation can be carried over after reincarnation. This means that items will be like the characters reincarnation to get better stats. An example would be, reincarnating a recovery item into a weapon creates an edible weapon. Depending on the player’s idea, only one weapon in the world can be created.

The Automatic Battle System that appeared in the previous installment is further improved!

　The automatic battle system and “Mashin Edit” implemented in the previous installment, Makaisenki Disgaea 6, will come back in Disgaea 7.The former is a function that the character will fight automatically, and the latter is an AI function that can give detailed instructions such as which enemy to use which technique. They however further improved the system with Disgaea 7’s own “Magic Sorin. In “7”, you can use “Magic Sorin” that can be obtained in the game to auto-battle on cleared stages. Just like the previous game, you can also set the magic heart edit, so if you set your own AI according to the stage, you can raise the level with a small amount of “Magic Sorin”.

Implemented the First “online AI battle function” in the series!

For the first time in the series, an “online AI battle function” that allows you to test your skills against other players with your raised character will be implemented. You can enjoy the fun of assembling the optimal strategy according to the characteristics of the battle stage and the behavior pattern of the opponent. Get excited with users all over the country in the strongest online battle that combines violence and strategy. This will be one of the big surprises of the Disgaea series as you get to interact with other players to compare your skill in strategizing.

The Makai Senki Disgaea 7 game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles and will be released in Japan on January 26, 2023.

