A plethora of trade rumors have swirled around Jarren Duran in recent weeks. Will the Boston Red Sox realistically move the outfielder before the 2025 MLB trade deadline? Sean McAdam of masslive.com believes Duran will “likely” be traded at some point, but he isn't confident that a deal will come to fruition before July 31.

“At some point, it’s expected, they will move to address their glut of lefthanded-hitting outfielders and that will likely mean a trade involving Jarren Duran,” McAdam wrote in a recent article. “But moving someone like that, with three full years of control after 2025, is a deal that makes more sense in the offseason. Then, teams aren’t under the demands of a specific deadline and can more freely explore interest industry-wide.”

McAdam doesn't completely rule out a pre-deadline trade. If the Red Sox receive the right offer, they could end up agreeing to a deal. However, McAdam's point is understandable.

There is no urgency for Boston to trade Duran right now. He has multiple years of team control remaining and the Red Sox could get a better deal during the offseason. Additionally, Duran is an All-Star caliber outfielder who can help the team amid their current postseason push. The Sox are 55-49 overall and competing for both American League East and American League Wild Card spots.

Duran trade rumors will continue to surface, but it would not be surprising to see him remain in Boston past the trade deadline. The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2024 but has seen his performance decline in 2025. He is currently slashing .254/.321/.428 to go along with a .748 OPS. Duran has also hit nine home runs and 25 doubles while stealing 16 bases. His 10 triples lead the league as well.

Jarren Duran is understandably going to receive interest from other ball clubs. However, the Red Sox may decide to hold onto him until the offseason at the very least. With that being said, anything can happen at the trade deadline.