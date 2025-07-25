Multiple reports have linked the New York Yankees to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. But, one insider has already suggested a potential alternative.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently proposed a trade that would send Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia to New York in exchange for Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez.

“If the Yankees can’t land Eugenio Suárez from the Diamondbacks, then Garcia would be a solid pivot. The first-time All-Star is slashing .291/.345/.440 with 26 doubles, eight home runs and 19 stolen bases (in 28 attempts; he’s been caught stealing nine times, which leads the majors). Defensively, he ranks in the 89th percentile in outs above average (range) and in the 78th percentile in arm strength, according to Statcast. Garcia, 25, is under team control through the 2029 season,” wrote Bowden.

“In return, the Royals would get Dominguez and could lock in the rookie as their future left fielder. Dominguez, 22, has slashed .253/.328/.406 with nine homers, 15 doubles and 14 steals (in 16 attempts). He is not fully developed but should eventually be a 20-to-25-homer corner outfielder. Dominguez, 22, is under team control through 2030. The Yankees could afford to trade him because outfield prospect Spencer Jones is major-league-ready and they would still have Aaron Judge in right, Trent Grisham in center and Cody Bellinger in left.”

A move for Garcia would grant the Yankees a needed upgrade at third base. But, it could also be seen as a risky clubhouse endeavor.

Garcia and Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. have feuded before. It is not known how the two players would handle being on the same team, or if the extracurriculars were anything more than momentary frustration.

Additionally, it is possible that general manager Brian Cashman and the front office would not want to include Dominguez in such a deal. The youngster has slowly become a more effective switch hitter, and the team might not be ready to call up outfielder Spencer Jones as a replacement.

The deadline is less than a week away, and the Yankees search for a third baseman figures to range far and wide.