Dislyte kicks off community contest with a sick new music video

Dislyte will be holding a community contest with lots of rewards – and here’s a sick new music video to get you in the mood!

From August 26 to September 31, Dislyte is having its first community contest, a unique event called Artifact Card Event available to all players. To serve as an accompaniment to this community contest’s launch, Dislyte is also releasing a music video to celebrate this one-of-a-kind event featuring its latest 4-Star Esper – Zeus (Gaius).

In the Artifact Card Event, players will collect the weapons from the four different mythologies present in the game – Greek, Chinese, Norse, and Egyptian. Then, players can bind their accounts to the event and redeem these weapons for a range of in-game rewards in Dislyte. There are a couple of ways to collect these Artifact Cards, and these are:

Go to the microsite and bind your account.

Summon new Espers in-game.

Complete Daily Logins.

Complete Event Tasks.

Players will not only receive a lot of in-game rewards, but they also stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max or a pair of AirPods Pro. Check the game’s promotional materials to find out how to get into this opportunity of a lifetime.

Dislyte is a mobile gacha RPG that lets players summon and collect different Espers – humans with special powers derived from various mythological gods and beings. The game currently has over 2 million players globally. Not yet playing Dislyte? You can download the game on either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Haven’t played Dislyte in a while? Come back to the game now during the ongoing veteran event. You’ll be rewarded for returning to the world of Espers with free records to get you started – giving you an instant chance to pull for the Almighty Zeus right as you come back for another go.