fbpx
Connect with us

Gaming

Dislyte kicks off community contest with a sick new music video

Dislyte, Dislyte community contest, Dislyte music video

Dislyte will be holding a community contest with lots of rewards – and here’s a sick new music video to get you in the mood!

From August 26 to September 31, Dislyte is having its first community contest, a unique event called Artifact Card Event available to all players. To serve as an accompaniment to this community contest’s launch, Dislyte is also releasing a music video to celebrate this one-of-a-kind event featuring its latest 4-Star Esper – Zeus (Gaius).

In the Artifact Card Event, players will collect the weapons from the four different mythologies present in the game – Greek, Chinese, Norse, and Egyptian. Then, players can bind their accounts to the event and redeem these weapons for a range of in-game rewards in Dislyte. There are a couple of ways to collect these Artifact Cards, and these are:

  • Go to the microsite and bind your account.
  • Summon new Espers in-game.
  • Complete Daily Logins.
  • Complete Event Tasks.

Players will not only receive a lot of in-game rewards, but they also stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro Max or a pair of AirPods Pro. Check the game’s promotional materials to find out how to get into this opportunity of a lifetime.

Dislyte is a mobile gacha RPG that lets players summon and collect different Espers – humans with special powers derived from various mythological gods and beings. The game currently has over 2 million players globally. Not yet playing Dislyte? You can download the game on either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Haven’t played Dislyte in a while? Come back to the game now during the ongoing veteran event. You’ll be rewarded for returning to the world of Espers with free records to get you started – giving you an instant chance to pull for the Almighty Zeus right as you come back for another go.

 

dune awakening, dune awakening game, dune mmo, dune awakening release date
JUST IN:
Related Topics