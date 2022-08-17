Gaius (Zeus) arrives in Dislyte

Gaius (Zeus) is making his debut in Dislyte to thunderous applause, shocking the system in place of the Espers.

From August 23 to September 9, 2022, players will be able to draw upon the powers of the avatar of lightning and thunder in Dislyte as Gaius (Zeus) arrives in the game through the Static Shock banner. The character is the latest five-star Esper to arrive in Dislyte, and the only playable character with God King Mode. This mighty DPS draws power from the ancient Greek God Zeus, and you’ll be remiss not to take him seriously.

Unlike other Espers in Dislyte, Gaius discovered his god-like powers when the Miracle, the cataclysmic event that caused death and destruction but granted special abilities to Espers, descended upon the world. His unchecked power caused chaos, and, in the ensuing insanity, his wife Hannah succumbed to her injuries. Overcome with rage, Gaius vows vengeance, using his new powers to achieve his objectives. As the founder of the Esper Union, Gaius will do anything within his power to fight evil and save the world – a task that includes the complete annihilation of the forces that killed his wife.

Gaius is special in the way that he’s the first “chaotic good” character in the Dislyte roster, using unorthodox methods that stem from his desire for revenge, leading him to do anything he deems necessary for his cause. Even if he’s working with the Esper Union, some of his allies might not agree with his end justifies the means approach, and this will surely ruffle a lot of feathers within the Union. Add him to your team and you’ll get a powerful DPS character to punish your opponents. But what would his arrival mean for the rest of the characters of Dislyte? We’re bound to find out soon when Gaius (Zeus) finally arrives on August 23.