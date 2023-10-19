The new tell-all MCU book, MCU: The Reigns of Marvel Studios, reveals a huge truth bomb about the Fantastic Four film.

Disney Investor Day

According to the book, Marvel was pressured into announcing their Fantastic Four film (among other projects) prematurely. It appears Disney wanted to make a splash, and they wanted to announce the MCU's Fantastic Four film.

However, the studio was apparently not ready for this announcement. To this day, the cast is unknown, with rumors being the closest fans are to actual news. Armor Wars was also named as another MCU project that Disney wanted to announce.

The Disney Investor Day in question was the 2020 event. That was when they announced a bevy of MCU projects including Fantastic Four, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and I Am Groot. Four of those projects have happened, with the others still yet to be seen.

Fantastic Four in film

While the Fantastic Four may be one of Marvel's signature teams, their film journey has been rocky. Tim Story directed two films in 2005 and 2007. In 2015, a reboot film was made by 20th Century Fox. Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell played the members of the team in the Josh Trank-directed film.

Once Fox was acquired by Disney, bringing the Fantastic Four into the MCU was a no-brainer. John Krasinski, who was fan-casted as Reed Richards, appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the character. It's unclear if he'll reprise the role in the film, as Disney may want to make up their team with younger actors.