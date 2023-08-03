The MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four cast seems to be taking shape.

According to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, a few of the lead actors have been cast. Vanessa Kirby, an Oscar nominee, has been cast as Sue Storm. This comes right after it was reported that Sue Storm would be the lead of the film with the rest of the cast being built around her.

On the podcast, Sneider mentioned that there was an “80-85%” chance that Jack Quaid of The Boys could be cast as Johnny Storm (he later clarified that the role has been cast, just not with Quaid). As for the Thing, Sneider debunked the heavily-rumored Ebon Moss-Bachrach casting as a part of the main quartet. Rather, he has been cast in a different role. “I've heard that the Thing was gonna be played by an overweight white guy. Whether he's Jewish or not, I don't know,” Sneider said.

OK, to recap #FantasticFour notebook dump:

Reed – Not cast, unlikely to be Matt Smith

Sue – Vanessa Kirby

Johnny – Cast, but apparently NOT Jack Quaid

Thing – Cast, but apparently NOT Paul Walter Hauser

Galactus – Latino

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Not Thing, but possibly Silver Surfer — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 3, 2023

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He added that Moss-Bachrach won't be Galactis — the film's main antagonist — as he has heard that the villain will be Latino. Sneider thinks that Moss-Bachrach playing Silver Surfer is more likely than the Thing.

The MCU's Fantastic Four film will be Matt Shakman will helm it. Josh Friedman (Avatar 4) has been enlisted to rewrite the script.

Who is playing Reed Richards and the Thing remains unknown, but for now, it appears that Vanessa Kirby and Jack Quaid are all but certainly in the film. Kirby is coming off another appearance in the latest Mission: Impossible installment, Dead Reckoning Part One. She will also star in Ridley Scott's Napoleon later this year as Empress Josephine. Quaid is known for his role in The Boys and was recently seen in Oppenheimer.