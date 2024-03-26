A new trailer just dropped for an extended-length Bluey special called The Sign.
The special will debut on April 14 on Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel, CartoonBrew reports.
If you're unfamiliar with the animated show, its synopsis reads: “The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.”
As for the new special, Dad drives Bluey and Bingo in the trailer. They're singing, “First comes love, then comes marriage.” A voiceover then says, “This is your sign to celebrate the super-sized, biggest-ever Bluey!”
The history of Bluey
It is one of the most streamed animated series in recent times. In 2022, it was one of the 10 most streamed programs in the United States, even beating out Seinfeld.
Daniel Schultz, a producer on the show, said to The University of Queensland, “We launched [Bluey] in 2018, and by the time we'd finished work on season 2 through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were finally able to lift our heads.”
It started in Australia and exploded from there.
Joe Brumm created the series. He told NPR in 2022, “Well, there's not a great deal to the idea of Bluey. It's talking dogs. I'm not the first to do talking dogs, and I'm sure I won't be the last. But I guess it's more in the execution and what the stories ended up being about and how it really focused on play.”
He added, “I think that wsa fairly unique. Beyond dogs and stuff like that, I really just wanted to show that parents would enjoy watching with their kids rather than you just sort of tolerate it. Because I thought that that must be a really great experience for a young kid, you know, a 4-year-old, a 5-year-old, to be sitting on a couch laughing together with their parents at their favorite show.”
Bluey's inflence
Bluey's influence is huge. Kids immiate the playing and interaction with their own families after watching the show. It is just a bit deeper than programming we've been used to.
Ashely McGuire, from Institute of Family Studies, said, “What makes Bluey noticeably different from other children's programming I've tolerated over the years is first and foremost the positive way the parents are portrayed. Their marriage is playful and loving. They are caring and empathetic with each other and with their children. They are involved, and they are in charge. It's the platonic ideal of a modern marriage, just the blue dogs with Austrailan accents version. As such, it's an important diversion from the typical way parents are depicted in kids' television shows, which is usually some combination of stupid, duped, naiive, and clueless.”
The show does have a different appeal that strikes a chord with kids and adults alike, which makes it very unique, enjoyable, and worth watching.
So, get ready to watch Bluey in The Sign on April 14 on Disney+.