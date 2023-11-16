Bluey: The Video Game is based on the award-winning children's show: with its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers in tow.

Bluey: The Video Game is the first-ever console or PC video game based on the popular Australian children’s TV Show. Here is everything you need to know about Bluey: The Video Game’s release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Bluey: The Video Game Release Date: November 17, 2023

Bluey: The Video Game has a release date of November 17, 2023, on PC through Steam, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by Artax Games and published by Outright Games.

Bluey: The Video Game Gameplay

Bluey: The Video Game is an interactive sandbox adventure game, depicting the same iconic locations in the TV series, faithfully recreated to make them look as authentic as possible. The game can be played with up to four players in couch co-op gameplay, with the other three players taking up Bluey’s family members: Dad, Mom, and Bingo. Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by turning everyday moments into adventures.

The game has a story-driven episodic style gameplay where players take on four different story episodes, in any order, and even allows players to swap between episodes and activities at any time, allowing them to play at any pace they want. The game also features mini-games that fans of the TV series will recognize, such as “Keepy Uppy” and “Magic Xylophone.” Completing activities and progressing through the story will unlock rewards such as costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.

Bluey: The Video Game Story

The game features a brand-new story inspired by the TV series, a four-part storyline created in partnership with Artax Games, BBC Studios, and the show’s producers at Ludo Studio. The game features voices from the TV cast of the show, including Dad, and Mum. Some chart-topping Bluey songs from composer Joff Bush will also be in the game, alongside songs that will be debuting in the game.

