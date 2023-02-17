While the marvel Cinematic Universe is on a high as its Phase 5 series of projects has begun with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Disney’s latest update on The Marvels will leave fans concerned. As it stands, the sequel to Captain Marvel which will feature the trio of Brie Larson, Tenoyah Parris, and Iman Vellani, has been delayed until the latter part of this year.

The Captain Marvel actress recently posted a poster for the upcoming MCU film, along with the updated release date on November 10, 2023. The Marvels was originally slated to be released on February 17, before switching with Quantumania for the slot. Disney then moved the sequel to July 28 before finally moving it to the last quarter of the year.

For its part, the poster Larson posted features Captain Marvel herself, Monica Rambeau above, and Vellani’s Ms. Marvel standing at the bottom. The film’s new tagline, Higher Further Faster Together, confirms that the three leads will join forces to take on an unknown threat in this upcoming MCU Phase 5 film. It’s expected that more details about the movie’s plot and primary antagonist will emerge in the following months.

What’s certain at this point is that The Marvels will build on Monica Rambeau’s arc in WandaVision, the Disney Plus series where she gained her abilities after an encounter with the Scarlet Witch. Also, Vellani’s Ms. Marvel series will also continue in this MCU film, as the final episode’s end-credits scene shows Kamala Khan suddenly disappearing and Larson’s Carol Danvers popping up in her place. These two characters are expected to team up with Danvers in a moment Kevin Feige described as similar to when the Avengers first teamed up on-screen.

At this point in time, Disney and Marvel Studios haven’t released any reason to justify delaying The Marvels. In any case, MCU fans will definitely have to wait a little longer before seeing the trio make their debut in theaters everywhere.