Phase 5 has begun as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here to jumpstart the whole marvel Cinematic Universe to overdrive. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever putting a close to the last phase, this Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starrer aims to introduce key elements into the lore and help usher the MCU towards the Multiverse Saga’s halfway mark. We take a look at this Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ending explained guide to learn what went down in this Marvel film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ending explained

Quantumania, the first film of Marvel’s Phase 5 starts with a flashback of Janet Van Dyne fending off several monsters, only to meet Kang. The scene then flashes forward to Scott Lang in the MCU’s present time as he is now seen as a celebrity after being affiliated with the Avengers and saving the world from Thanos. Hope Van Dyne, meanwhile, has taken control of his father’s company back and is in a relationship with Scott.

While Scott is reading his book to the public, he gets a call about Cassie being arrested by the police. He and Hope take her home to Hank and Janet’s place where the whole family share a meal. This is where Cassie reveals that she has been working with Hank and Hope to create a device that will allow them to explore the Quantum Realm without entering it. Janet then urges Cassie to shut the machine down and promises to explain later. But before the teenager can do so, the five of them are drawn into Quantum Realm.

Hope, Hank, and Janet land in a forest-like part of the Quantum Realm while Cassie and Scott are separated from them, only to discover a group of revolutionaries. They give Scott and Cassie the means to understand them and learn from Jentorra and Quaz, a telepath, what Kang did to their people. Meanwhile, Janet finds transportation for her family as she plans to speak to someone who can help them with their current predicament.

From there, the trio visit a Cantina bar where both Hope and Hank ingest a drink that allows them to understand the local language. Krylar then arrives and is introduced to Janet’s family. The Quantum Realm aristocrat hints at having a relationship with the former Wasp, a detail that cringes Hank and Hope out. Shortly after, Krylar reveals his true allegiances lie with Kang and attempts to apprehend the three but fails as they take his ship and escape.

While they’re on the run, Janet fully explains how she got to know Kang. At first, she thought of her as a scientist stranded in the Quantum Realm with the means to escape it. Janet helped him reconstruct his ship and repair its power core. But at the first touch of it, she accessed Kang’s memories via a neural connection and discovers all the evil things he had done in countless other alternate realities. She then uses Pym particles to enlarge the core and prevent Kang from using it to conquer more worlds.

In another part of the Quantum Realm, Kang takes Scott and Cassie to his base of operations. MODOK is also revealed to be Darren Cross, who was transformed by Kang into who he is in the film. Under the threat of hurting his daughter, Scott agrees to use his Pym particles to take the core. As he is taken into a probability field, Ant-Man meets countless alternate versions of himself. After being united for their love of Cassie, these Ant-Men, along with Janet, manage to shrink the core down.

At this point, Kang attacks Scott, takes his ship’s power core, and kidnaps Janet. MODOK attacks Hank, who ends up surprised at what happened to his former protege. Cassie is still locked up in one of Kang’s detention cells but she manages to free herself and Jentorra. The pair disable Kang’s broadcast throughout the Quantum Realm and urge its citizens to rise up against the Conqueror. A huge battle ensues with Scott using his large size to incapacitate Kang’s army, Wasp taking out several ships, and the revolutionaries taking care of the soldiers. Meanwhile, Cassie defeats MODOK and tells him to change for the better, a thought the former Darren Cross ponders upon.

After Scott disables the primary citadel’s shield, Kang goes out on foot to take the insurgents down by himself. He is met by Wasp and Cassie who face off against their foe. Hank arrives with a host of battle-ready giant ants and corners Kang inside his shield. Having experienced a change of heart, MODOK attacks Kang to take out his shield, killing him in the process.

Once Hank, Hope, Cassie, and Scott are done, they reunite with Janet as she opens a portal back to Earth. With the first four having gone through the portal, Kang reemerges and attacks Scott before he can go home. The pair slug it out in a bloody battle. Before Kang can take the upper hand, Hope comes back and helps take the Conqueror out. Cassie re-opens the portal and both Ant-Man and the Wasp return victorious from the Quantum Realm.

After their ordeal in another dimension, Scott’s family goes back to their normal lives. He then wonders what Kang said that if he is defeated, something far worse would arrive. Scott worries about the Conqueror’s words as Quantumania comes to an end.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post and end-credits scene explained

In the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scene, we see the three variants who exiled Kang talk about what happened in the Quantum Realm. The first resembles Immortus while the one garbed in ancient Egyptian clothing is Rama-Tut. While the third one doesn’t resemble his counterpart in the comics like the first two, he is widely believed to be the Scarlet Centurion.

The three discuss how Kang was killed by an Avenger and are concerned with one becoming aware of the Multiverse. They decide to address this threat by summoning their variants through every alternate reality. What follows is a scene where countless Kangs teleport onto an arena while there are more watching from the stands. All of these variants are now coming together to take on the threat that dealt with the exiled Kang.

In the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania end-credits scene, we are taken back to the late 1800s or early 1900s to see a variant of Kang named Victor Timely take the stage in front of a group of people. He explains that time can be used and manipulated for the sake of mankind. Mobius then says he doesn’t look like the threat Loki describes him to be. For his part, Loki is sure that he’s a danger to the whole Multiverse.

These two scenes are integral as they lead to future Avengers films and Loki season 2 on Disney Plus. With Phase 5 already started by this Ant-Man film, it’s only a matter of time before the events here pay off in the years to come.