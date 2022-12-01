Published December 1, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for suspicion of Strangulation and 3rd degree domestic assault, according to multiple sources.

Officers were dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance call, said a Wednesday statement from the Lincoln Police Department. Mickey Joseph was arrested at a separate location, where he would soon be booked in the Lancaster County Jail.

“While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” the statement read.

Additional information on the victim and any of their injuries will not be released in accordance with Nebraska state law.

Mickey Joseph was placed on administrative leave by Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts, though it is unclear whether the University will take further action against the former Nebraska football associate head coach.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” Alberts said in a Wednesday statement. “We will have no additional comment at this time.”

An incident report obtained through Omaha’s 3 News Now simply states Joseph “pushed, choked, punched and pulled the victim’s hair” at the bottom of the page. Court documents acquired by the Omaha World-Herald state Joseph “pushed her on the couch and strangled her.” The victim pushed Joseph off before he “grabbed her hair from behind and pulled her backward, causing her to fall to the ground” as he followed her into the kitchen.

The victim was visibly sweating from her left eye and had several strands of hair on her pant leg, the World-Herald continued, saying she alleged that it had been pulled from her head by Joseph.