DJ Moore’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

DJ Moore has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. Even with poor quarterback play last season on the Carolina Panthers, Moore had arguably the most impressive campaign of his career in 2021 (93 REC, 1157 YDS, 4 TD). The Panthers quarterback situation is still murky, but Moore can be counted on to produce in 2022 regardless of who is under center.

The question for Moore remains just how high he can soar in 2022. Cleveland Browns castoff Baker Mayfield figures to be his new quarterback, which could lead to improvements for himself and the entire Panthers offense. Of course, Carolina’s new quarterback (whether it be Mayfield or Sam Darnold) could struggle, which would limit Moore’s ceiling.

Either way, Moore seems like a safe wide receiver option for fantasy football owners come the 2022 season. But how good could Moore be, and when’s a reasonable time to draft him? Let’s take a closer look at Moore’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 campaign and answer those questions.

DJ Moore 2022 fantasy football outlook

Moore hasn’t had the benefit of playing with a good quarterback for most of his young NFL career. Despite that, he’s not posted three straight seasons where he’s eclipsed 1100 receiving yards, making him one of the most dependable wideouts in the league. That success also translates to the fantasy football world, where Moore is a solid top 15 receiver.

Moore finished the 2021 season as the 18th best fantasy wide receiver. It’s worth noting that the 17 other guys ahead of Moore all had better quarterback situations than he did. The Panthers ran out a combination of either Darnold or Cam Newton for most of the season, and the results were no exactly great. Carolina won just five games and consistently struggled to score points.

The outlook for the Panthers offense is much brighter in 2022, though. Mayfield should be an upgrade over both Darnold and Newton, although it is fair to note he is coming off a pretty poor 2021 season. Carolina also figures to get star running back Christian McCaffrey back after he only played in seven games last season. Both those developments should open things up for Moore considerably.

Moore has already proven he can produce when he has a lot working against him, but Carolina’s offense might be the best it’s ever been during Moore’s time with the team. That could set Moore up for a breakout season, which would increase his fantasy stock quite considerably.

Heading into the 2022 season, Moore is a surefire top 15 receiver, with some labeling him as a borderline top 10 option. Moore’s floor appears to have been established over the past three seasons, but his ceiling is still unknown. We may be able to find out what his ceiling is this season.

Moore enters the 2022 season as Carolina’s undisputed top receiver. Robby Anderson lurks as a solid secondary option who can take the top off of the defense and open things up for Moore on his underneath routes. If Anderson can have a nice bounce back campaign after struggling in 2021, that should bode well for Moore too. But other than Anderson and McCaffrey, there aren’t many guys on the Panthers offense who are going to consistently take targets away from Moore.

The type of league you play in also may determine Moore’s value. Moore holds more value in PPR leagues given his ability to get open at all three levels of the field. Moore had 93 receptions last season, and it wouldn’t be overly surprising to see him reach the 100 reception mark in 2022 considering he was targeted 163 times last season. For that reason, Moore may already be a top 10 wideout in PPR leagues.

Overall, Moore’s outlook is increasingly positive for the 2022 season. The Panthers offense looks like it may be able to reach some new heights with guys like Mayfield and McCaffrey in the fold, and that should mean wonders for Moore and his fantasy production. Moore is already known to be a very good wide receiver, but it wouldn’t be very surprising to see him take his game to another level this upcoming season.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the Panthers offense, which will limit Moore’s draft stock a bit. The third round seems like the sweet spot for him, with the end of the second-round being the earliest he should go, and the beginning of the fourth-round being the latest. Depending on how your draft goes, you could run Moore as either a WR1 or WR2, and he will be solid either way. If you are able to get your hands on DJ Moore in your draft, chances are he will be well worth the investment.