To the shock of many, the Chicago Bears opted to send the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. In return, the Bears received several top picks over the next three drafts. They also gained an elite wide receiver in DJ Moore.

Following news of the trade, DJ Moore took to Twitter. The longtime Panthers WR1 said no words in his tweet, but his emoji choice made his emotions clear.

With his arrival to the Bears, DJ Moore will play a large part in an offense that is quickly headed toward stardom. Alongside Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney, Moore could be the weapon that unlocks the air attack. He will also help take quarterback Justin Fields game to a whole new level.

During his five seasons with the Panthers, DJ Moore developed into an all-around receiving threat. Over 80 career games, he recorded 364 receptions, 5,201 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns on 616 total targets. Moore also found this success while often being the Panthers go-to target through the air.

In 2022, while the Panthers offense struggled to find success, DJ Moore remained productive. He finished the campaign appearing in all 17 games. In total, he recorded 63 receptions for 888 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This was his first season with less than 1,000 receiving yards since his rookie year in 2018. But even so, Moore showed that he is still a threat to test any opposing secondary.

With the arrival of DJ Moore, the Bears have shown that they are all in on Justin Fields. Now, depending on how they attack the draft and free agency, this team could be one of the NFL’s biggest surprises in 2023.