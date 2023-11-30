Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will reportedly enter the transfer portal after former head coach, Jonathan Smith's departure.

Oregon State football ended up being a solid team this season with Jonathan Smith and DJ Uiagalelei leading the way. However, Smith left for the head coaching job at Michigan State and now it sounds like the star quarterback is also looking for a new home.

After already transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, Uiagalelei plans to transfer yet again, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. It's not clear what school he plans to transfer to yet, but DJ Uiagalelei will likely have plenty of options on the table.

“Former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is entering the college football transfer portal for a second time. Uiagalelei will be immediately eligible at his next school, which will be his third.”

Oregon State football will be left without a star quarterback for next season. This should have been expected though after Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State job. Additionally, the Beavers remain in the Pac-12 which has essentially dissolved. Luckily, they did find a replacement already after promoting defensive coordinator Trent Bray to head coach.

It'll be interesting to see which school DJ Uiagalelei will transfer to. He's also eligible to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. But considering early projections have him going in the fourth or fifth round, it makes sense for the Oregon State football star to play one more season in college.

Uiagalelei finished this season with 2,638 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He showed considerable improvement since transferring from Clemson. It's unfortunate for Oregon State football to lose him after just one season.

With that said, look for Michigan State to be the favorite team to land DJ Uiagalelei, as there's a chance he'll follow Jonathan Smith. If not, there will be plenty of schools looking to acquire the talented quarterback. As for Oregon State football, they'll either turn to freshman Aidan Chiles, or search for a new transfer of their own.