Carlos Alcaraz received plenty of praise from Ivan Ljubicic — the former coach of Roger Federer.

Alcaraz recently won his first grass title at the Queen's Club Championships. It notably moved him back above Novak Djokovic as the new World No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

And although he isn't favored to win Wimbledon over Djokovic, the 20-year-old is certainly one of the few that is capable of defeating the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Ljubicic recently heaped praise on the Spaniard for what he's brought to the sport of tennis as well as commenting on his overall playing style, going as far as calling him a combination of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“Alcaraz brought freshness to tennis – against Novak [in the French Open semi-final] he was not as creative and fluid, but otherwise he brought a dimension that the younger players lacked in the last 10 or 20 years: something positive, something different, something that has not been seen before,” he told Sport Klub (via Tennis 365).

“He is a ‘sick’ combination of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, we hope that the body can withstand it – what he asks of his body is not very normal.”

In addition to being World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed going into Wimbledon which takes place next month from July 3-16.

While it won't guarantee an easy run to the final — especially given his relative inexperience on the grass surface — it will still help massively.

Djokovic will be the second seed followed by Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud who will occupy three and four respectively.