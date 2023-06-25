Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the Queen's Club Championship in London, securing his first career grass court title and reclaiming his throne as the world No. 1 ranking.

This is a staple victory for Alcaraz, as the 20-year-old has not been known for his performances on the grass surface. He has dominated on clay and excelled on the hard court, and is looking to make the leap to control all tournaments.

Alcaraz is widely expected to be a perennial champion as part of the next generation of tennis, and will certainly spend a lot of time at No. 1 in the coming years. As the big four of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray slowly step away and retire, the new crop of youngsters grow their foothold.

Alcaraz will likely have to fight through superstar Novak Djokovic if he wants to compete for the Wimbledon title. Djokovic is going for the calendar slam this year, after winning the Australian and French Open.

Despite Alcaraz's top ranking, Djokovic is currently the favorite for next week's prized tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. He is listed as a -165 favorite to win it all, evident of his dominant play this year. Alcaraz follows behind with second best odds of +340, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon titles dating back to 2018, and it will be tough to unseat him on the grass in his recent form. Alcaraz has never been deep in the tournament, making it only as far as the fourth round in his 2022 appearance.