The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the team optioned 2B Miguel Vargas prior to the MLB All-Star break. Vargas entered the season as one of LA's top prospects, but he's underperformed during the 2023 season.

Some fans have already given up hope on the young infielder. Others believe he can still become a quality big league player. Vargas' strongest tool has always been his bat, and he will need to re-find his consistency at the plate in order to make an impact with the Dodgers down the road.

At just 23-years old, there's still plenty of time for him to figure things out. Without further ado, let's take a look at two reasons Vargas will bounce back after getting optioned by the Dodgers.

Reset

Sometimes all a player needs is a reset. The national attention will be taken off Vargas in the minor leagues. He will be able to focus on improving his mechanics/fixing his struggles without having to worry about statistics, backlash from fans, etc.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2023, Vargas has slashed just .195/.305/.367 with a .672 OPS. Vargas recorded seven home runs prior to his demotion.

However, Vargas has displayed impressive plate discipline and a mature mentality at the plate. There are reasons for hope. Right now, he just isn't swinging the bat well. Perhaps playing for the Dodgers at such a young age proved to be an obstacle of sorts, but he's going to receive another chance at some point.

Look for Vargas to benefit from this reset once LA gives him another chance.

Dodgers still have confidence in Vargas

The other reason we can count on a Vargas rebound is the fact that the Dodgers still have confidence in him. Los Angeles wouldn't have given him an everyday job in 2023 if they didn't believe in his ability. Vargas can play multiple different positions, but the Dodgers just wanted his bat in the lineup so they made him their second baseman.

Los Angeles will now have to find a way to replace him at second base moving forward. Regardless of where Vargas plays defensively, the Dodgers still plan on having his bat in the lineup for years to come. Their confidence in him bodes extremely well for Vargas.