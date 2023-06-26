It has been a rough season so far for Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas, who could lose some playing time to Michael Busch if he can't find his way out of a slump soon, manager Dave Roberts said, per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

Roberts also shared his thoughts on the struggles of Vargas at the plate.

“I think the biggest surprise is he's missing a lot of pitches that are in the strike zone,” Robert said (h/t Harris). “I think that's the biggest thing that he's not trying to miss or foul balls off. But at this level, when you get pitches in the hitting zone, and miss them, you foul them off or you pop them up, that's a hard way to live. I think, for me, that's the most telling thing.”

Vargas, who struck out in his only at-bat in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros at home, has gone just 2-for-34 in his last 11 games with a home run, two RBI, three walks, and eight strikeouts.

Baseball can be brutal to anyone, but positive regression is also a real thing in the sport, so hopefully for Vargas and the Dodgers, he will be able to taste some success sooner than later. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Vargas is hitting .201/.301/.376 with seven home runs and 30 RBI. In addition, he is sporting a 19.7 percent strikeout rate and .227 BABIP.

Busch isn't doing much better at the plate than Vargas, but he's not as cold of late either.