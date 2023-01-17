Miguel Vargas, who was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 3 overall prospect in 2022, is expected to contribute to the big league team this season. Vargas will likely play a pivotal role in helping to replace Justin Turner. And there is no question that he has a bright future ahead. However, Vargas revealed that he hasn’t discussed his 2023 role with the Dodgers yet, per Dodgers Nation’s Jeff Snider.

“No, I haven’t spoken with the team about my role,” Vargas said at a recent event. “I’m training and preparing for when I get to Spring Training. Whatever they want to use me, whether it’s third base or any position. I’m willing, I want to win and I want to compete for my team.”

Miguel Vargas was listed as a 3B/OF last year. But he can play second base if necessary.

The Dodgers recently acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in a trade. LA now has four players for three positions in the infield between Vargas, Rojas, Gavin Lux, and Max Muncy. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman will patrol first base.

LA may opt to give both Lux and Rojas time at shortstop. Miguel Vargas could end up seeing time at both second and third base in 2023.

In the end, Miguel Vargas will receive more clarity about his role in Spring Training. But he has a strong chance of making the big league team out of the gate due to his impressive offensive ability. Vargas will impact the lineup this season if given the opportunity.