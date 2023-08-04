The Los Angeles Dodgers missed out on acquiring some key superstars ahead of the trade deadline. Still, LA was able to make a few important acquisitions as they prepared for the final two months of the 2023 campaign. With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Dodgers are fairy limited in what they can do when it comes to roster changes. That said, there are three moves worth making which would help the Dodgers moving forward.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three roster moves LA must make after the trade deadline.

Keep Michael Busch on the Dodgers' active roster

Infielder Michael Busch made his MLB debut earlier in the 2023 season. Across 15 games played at the big league level, the Dodgers' highly-regarded prospect hit just .200 with a .561 OPS. Busch also struck out in 16 of his 45 at-bats. Still, this is a player with a high-ceiling and has dominated in the minor leagues this season.

He's slashed .314/.426/.595 with a 1.021 OPS and 19 home runs over 73 games at Triple-A. Despite his initial struggles early in his MLB tenure, it's clear Busch is ready for a spot on the Dodgers.

The additions of Amed Rosario and Kiké Hernandez will make giving him a roster spot difficult. Busch features defensive versatility though and could make an impact at different positions all over the diamond. His left-handed bat would also give Dave Roberts a key infield option, given that the majority of LA's middle infielders bat right-handed.

Typically, giving young players a consistent everyday role at the same position is the best option. But adding and keeping Busch on the big league roster, even if moving him around is necessary, is something that would benefit LA down the stretch.

Make Miguel Rojas the everyday shortstop

Dodgers fans may scoff at this idea. Why keep a player who's currently slashing .217/.272/.273 with a .545 OPS as the starting shortstop after acquiring both Rosario and Hernandez?

Defense.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rojas ranks 20th among qualified shortstops in outs above average (OAA), per Baseball Savant. Meanwhile, Hernandez and Rosario are at the bottom of the list, ranking 35th and 36th respectively. Hernandez has -13 OAA and Rosario has -14. Rojas also ranks 15th in runs prevented while Hernandez is 34th and Rosario is tied for 35th, which is the last spot in the rankings.

Rosario and Hernandez have both swung the bat well since joining the Dodgers. To be fair, Hernandez is a utility player and isn't known as a shortstop. Still, he played the position at times with the Boston Red Sox. Rosario, however, was the Cleveland Guardians' primary shortstop and although he offered decent offensive prowess, his defense was forgettable to say the least.

Keeping Rojas at shortstop obviously wouldn't produce much offensive productivity. But pitchers would feel more confident with a reliable defender playing a premier position. Both Hernandez and Rosario are versatile as well, so they can move around and play second base/outfield.

Move either Emmet Sheehan or Bobby Miller to bullpen

This is another surprising potential move. The Dodgers' pitching depth has dealt with question marks in 2023 and even with the Lance Lynn trade, Sheehan and Miller are valuable.

Both Miller and Sheehan have endured their share of ups and downs in 2023 since being promoted to the active roster. Sheehan has especially struggled, but both pitchers have flashed signs of stardom at times.

This suggested move to the bullpen obviously wouldn't be a full-time gig for years to come. The Dodgers are in the process of preparing for a postseason run though, and having a young pitcher who can provide multiple innings of work out of the bullpen would serve an impactful purpose in the playoffs.

The Dodgers wouldn't necessarily need to move one of them right now. But in September, making the transition and allowing them to become used to working out of the bullpen would make sense.

As for which pitcher will probably make the move, if the Dodgers decide to do this, Sheehan is the likelier candidate. Miller is the Dodgers best pitching prospect and they want him in the rotation. So Sheehan would make more sense in terms of adding relief depth.