The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired SP Lance Lynn and RP Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox in a trade on Friday. The move was questionable in a sense, but the Dodgers needed pitching depth.

Lynn, 36, has pitched to the tune of a miserable 6.47 ERA in 2023. The Dodgers were reportedly interested in Lucas Giolito before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels, so the Dodgers pivoted to Lynn despite his immense struggles. But why did LA acquire the veteran right-hander? After all, he's well past 30 and is displaying obvious signs of decline.

Let's take a look at why the Dodgers were right to trade for Lance Lynn.

Dodgers were right to trade for Lance Lynn from White Sox

Los Angeles has endured injuries in their pitching rotation in 2023. As a result, they've leaned on young pitchers such as Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan. Young pitchers tend to have innings limits though. Miller and Sheehan could be shutdown or limited toward the end of the season.

That would leave the rotation with Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and possibly Walker Buehler if he returns. Acquiring Lynn gives the Dodgers not just an extra arm, but a pitcher who's going to eat a lot of innings.

Lance Lynn is a workhorse. He's appeared in 21 games in 2023 and has recorded 119.2 innings pitched. Lynn has pitched over 200 innings three times in his career and consistently works deep into games. That hasn't exactly been the case this season given his struggles, but he still features the ability to give a team innings.

This cannot be overlooked for the Dodgers. If he struggles, LA could move him to the bullpen during the playoffs. Perhaps, though, he will catch fire with a fresh start. Pitching for a team that doesn't win much can be frustrating, so it would not be surprising to see Lynn find his footing once again in LA. If you couple that with the fact that the Dodgers do a tremendous job of helping pitchers revitalize their careers, there is reason for excitement following the trade.

The Dodgers were indeed right to trade for Lance Lynn from the White Sox.