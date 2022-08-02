The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 69-33 record so far this season and hold a strong lead in the NL West. They clearly have their sights set on larger goals and will be looking to contend for a World Series. The franchise already leads the MLB in payroll and has shown no hesitancy to shell out major money for high-caliber players. As they look to finalize their roster in order to give them their best postseason chances, they will certainly dig into the trade market to look for their missing pieces.

The hours are winding down until the deadline and the Dodgers do not have much time to waste. The trade deadline has become increasingly important for contending teams to find their final pieces and Los Angeles must view it this way. Here are the three dream trades to put the franchise over the end.

3 unrealistic MLB trade deadline deals for Los Angeles Dodgers

3) Juan Soto

There is not much that has not already been said about Juan Soto. The 23-year-old is already one of the best players in the game, under club control for two more seasons, and has the potential to end up as an all-time great baseball player. Despite his young age, Soto is already a two-time all-star, a World Series champion, two-time silver slugger, Home Run Derby champion, and the 2020 NL batting champion. Simply put, he is one of the best players to ever hit the trade market.

Do the Dodgers need Soto? Not really. But is this too great of an opportunity to pass up? 100%.

The Nationals are rightfully set to demand a massive return for the slugger. Given the proven ability of Soto and the long-term potential of adding him to the organization, Los Angeles should feel comfortable pouring out prospects to get a deal done.

Dodgers Get: Juan Soto

Nationals Get: Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Bobby Miller (No. 2 Prospect), Michael Busch (No. 3 prospect), Andy Pages (No. 4 prospect), Migues Vargas (No. 5 prospect)

2) Ian Happ

He may not hold the name recognition of Juan Soto, but there is an argument that Ian Happ would be a more impactful move based on the team’s needs. Happ can play all three outfield spots and is effective against left-handed pitchers which is an area of weakness for the Dodgers. The 27-year-old is having a breakout season in which he was named to his first All-Star Game. Adding Happ would provide the Dodgers with a great deal of flexibility in the lineup and in the field.

The other appeal to this move is it would not cost nearly the capital that some of the other stars are demanding. Although Happ seems to be a player that is desired by a number of teams so a bidding war could drive his price up. He is currently hitting .279/.360/.436 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 99 games this season and is under club control for next season as well which makes him a valuable asset. The Cubs appear destined for a rebuild and providing some prospects would likely appeal to them.

Dodgers Get: Ian Happ

Cubs Get: Ryan Pepiot (No. 6 prospect), Alex De Jesus(No. 20 prospect), Michael Grove (No. 23 prospect)

1)Tarik Skubal

The Dodgers have a deep roster across the board but have not seen this with the pitching staff. Multiple key guys have battled injuries throughout the season which has prevented the dominant rotation from developing. While there is still optimism they will all return for the postseason, this is not a certainty. Los Angeles already made a deal to land reliever Chris Martin but has not made an addition to the starting rotation.

Tarik Skubal is an intriguing pitching target. There have been swirling rumors about the likelihood of the Tigers ace being dealt. The 25-year-old is not a free agent until 2027 and would make an immediate impact on the Dodgers roster. Adding him to their current rotation would solidify it as a postseason-quality set of arms. His stats may not jump off the page but there is a lot to like about the style of play of the young arm. Through his 21 starts, he holds an ERA of 3.52 and has an impressive strikeout percentage of 25.5% throughout his career.

Dodgers Get: Tarik Skubal

Tigers Get: Diego Cartaya (No. 1 prospect), Gavin Stone (No. 18 prospect), Justin Bruihl

The Dodgers are in a good spot as a franchise but cannot afford to get content. Continuing to make these types of win-now moves is what differentiates the franchise and allows them to stay in the hunt. Swinging for the fences in a trade is the right decision for the franchise and would make a strong statement about their intentions this year.