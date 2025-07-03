The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines Thursday as they claimed infielder CJ Alexander off waivers from the New York Yankees, adding infield depth amid a critical stretch of the season. This move came hours after third baseman Max Muncy got injured against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night, leaving a gap in Los Angeles' infield rotation.

With the Dodgers holding the best record in baseball and aiming for a fifth win in six games, they’re also looking to complete a sweep of the White Sox. The front office remains aggressive with key roster moves to maintain momentum and infield depth, especially with Muncy undergoing an MRI due to the left knee injury.

The Dodgers took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce a series of roster moves following Muncy's injury Wednesday night.

“The Dodgers claimed IF CJ Alexander from the New York Yankees and designated OF Steward Berroa for assignment.”

Alexander, 28, has bounced between multiple franchises but is known for his solid 2024 Triple-A production. He slashed .302/.361/.559 across 411 plate appearances, showing power and discipline at the plate. This year, his numbers dipped slightly, but his upside remains. His versatility—able to play both corner infield and outfield positions—makes him a valuable depth piece, especially in light of the injury to their third baseman.

His brief MLB stint last season with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics didn’t produce eye-popping numbers, but in a development-driven organization like L.A., there’s optimism that he can tap into his full potential. His ability to hit in clutch situations and against right-handers stands out, and his defensive flexibility will be key as the team evaluates the roster heading into the stretch run.

The timing of the move fits into the Dodgers’ recent roster shuffle, which also included calling up outfielder Esteury Ruiz. Acquired earlier this year, Ruiz could take the veteran infielder’s roster spot if he’s placed on the injured list and the young outfielder performs well.

Amid this wave of MLB waiver claims, the club has been particularly savvy—targeting players with upside and positional versatility. Alexander fits that mold. While he may not be an immediate fixture in the lineup, his presence adds insurance and possibly more, especially if his bat gets hot again like it did in 2024.

With Clayton Kershaw’s milestone 3,000th strikeout setting the tone on Wednesday, the Dodgers have plenty to celebrate—but all eyes remain on Muncy’s MRI results. If he misses extended time, either Alexander or Ruiz could be called upon to play a key role sooner than expected.

