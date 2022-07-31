The Los Angeles Dodgers are always in the thick of things among the best teams in the MLB. Since there is no salary cap in the league, big market organizations like the Dodgers can spend millions of dollars to bolster their roster. Signing Freddie Freeman for $162 million in the offseason was the prime example after LA lost to Freeman’s last team, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLCS last season.

The two biggest batters in their lineup are Freeman and Mookie Betts, but it must not stop there. With 23-year-old outfielder Juan Soto on the trade market, the Dodgers are one of the rumored destinations for this generational talent. The franchise’s farm system is terrific, so this could interest the Washington Nations and ask for a plethora of prospects in exchange for Soto.

As the trade deadline approaches, these are a few reasons why Juan Soto fits incredibly with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The best outfield in the MLB

Mookie Betts is an MVP candidate every season, making the Dodgers one of the most formidable squads. Pairing him up with Juan Soto in the Dodgers makes their lineup very versatile and remarkable. The power and batting efficiency of Betts and Soto are given, but their defensive athleticism and quick reflexes in the outfield make them the cream of the crop.

Since his career began, Betts has been known as the table setter of the batting order. As the Dodgers lineup approaches the heart of the order, manager Dave Roberts can mix and match the combinations with the mix of skillful and talented righties and lefties. Soto and Freddie Freeman could be inserted at the three-hole and cleanup spot, but they also have lethal righties, namely Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Wil Smith.

Winning culture instantly

Juan Soto won a World Series crown before he turned 21 years old. He was not expected to be one of the critical pieces, but that incredible run revealed this man’s immense talent. It has been challenging since the 2019 run as Washington has plummeted down the standings of the NL East. When Soto gets a change of scenery with the Dodgers, he will embrace California’s winning culture and environment.

The influence of tenured veterans like Clayton Kershaw, David Price, and Freddie Freeman will be present in guiding Soto to adjust to the new team. Based on his reputation, Soto is an easy-going individual who would fit almost any organization. The gigantic move of possibly adding Soto would quickly catapult the Dodgers to favorites of winning the NL pennant once again.

Lasting success in the organization

It is not just in the present winning culture of the Dodgers, but the track record has proven that they take care of their players well. Juan Soto reportedly declined the 15-year, $440 million offer of the Nationals for a contract extension, which was a prime indicator that Soto wants a combination of the bag and stability.

It is not far-fetched to exceed the offer for the Dodgers, mainly because they could afford Mookie Betts and sign him to a 12-year deal. Soto may not sign a 15-year agreement with LA, but he will be confident of receiving more money per year, which would still grant him security. Moreover, the supporting cast of Soto is set in stone with youthful players like Mookie Betts, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, and Wil Smith.

These are just some of the names still far from their ceiling and many prime years remaining in their careers. Juan Soto will be delighted with the current crop of players on the lineup in the next few seasons, and he will also realize that the upside of his future teammates is at an excellent level.