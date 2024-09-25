The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched a playoff spot and are close to winning the National League West again. They have done it without franchise legend Clayton Kershaw. He started the season recovering from a shoulder injury and now has a lingering toe issue. Manager Dave Roberts spoke about Kershaw's playoff availability with Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register on Tuesday.

“Per Dodgers Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw is in ‘a holding pattern' and there are currently no plans for him to face hitters,” Plunkett posted on social media. “Kershaw declined comment. ‘I’ll pitch when I can pitch.'”

It is not looking great for the veteran lefty, as the playoffs are under a week away. The Dodgers are likely to get one of the top two seeds which means a bye into the Division Series. While that will help by a few days, Kershaw has not pitched since August 30.

The Dodgers could use the support for their staff. Tyler Glasnow is likely out for the season and Yoshinobu Yamamoto has no MLB playoff experience. Kershaw has pitched in 39 playoff games and is seeking revenge for his last postseason start.

In the National League Division Series last year, the Dodgers were swept by the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks. The Snakes jumped on Kershaw in Game 1, scoring six runs before he could record two outs.

Dodgers and Kershaw looking for playoff revenge

The National League Wild Card has been, well, wild in September. The Mets have climbed back into the race, the Diamondbacks are in danger of missing the playoffs, and the Braves are lurking just behind. If the Dodgers grab the one seed, they'll face the winner of the four vs five match. That means they'll face either the Padres or the top finisher of those three teams. Whoever grabs the second slot will play the Brewers for the right to play the two-seed.

It is still too early to tell what the best way to avoid the Diamondbacks is, but that should be the goal for the Dodgers. After they were embarrassed by their division rival last year, they have gone 7-6 against them this year. To return to the World Series, Kershaw needs to pitch, bury the playoff demons, and carry the Dodgers.

If Clayton Kershaw is out for the playoffs with his toe injury, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be thrust into the spotlight. The $325 million man missed 73 games this season with a shoulder injury. He should be fresh and must perform under the October lights.