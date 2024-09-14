The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff just got weaker. Right-handed star Tyler Glasnow, who was in the midst of a stellar season, is down for the count.

Glasnow is unlikely to return this season, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Tyler Glasnow has a ‘sprained elbow,' [Dodgers manager] Dave Roberts said. His return this season is ‘highly unlikely,'” Ardaya reported.

Glasnow had a setback on Friday as he warmed up to face hitters in a simulated game at Truist Park, as his elbow started hurting around 24 pitches in, via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

“Obviously, it’s a setback,” Roberts said at the time. “I don’t know what that means as far as the coming days. I just know we’re going to re-assess and see how he feels over the coming days, see where we can pick up throwing again.”

Glasnow, who's been out since August 11th with elbow tendinitis, is 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 32.2% strikeout rate across 134 innings. The 31-year-old's setback leaves little time for him to come back, as the playoffs start in just a couple of weeks.

Where does this leave Los Angeles' pitching staff?

The Dodgers must keep surviving despite injuries

The Dodgers' trade-deadline acquisition of Jack Flaherty continues to come in handy, as the club is still missing several arms. In addition to Glasnow, Gavin Stone, Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw are all rehabbing as well.

Currently, Los Angeles' five-man rotation is manned by Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, and Landon Knack. Knack may be first in line to get replaced once one of the injured pitchers returns, as he got shelled for five runs in just two innings against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. However, Miller's last start wasn't spectacular either, as he got tagged for six runs in 4.1 frames against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.