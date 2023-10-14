The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered another brutal playoff series loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Although it's difficult to place all of the blame on Dave Roberts, there is an argument to be made for the Dodgers choosing to move on from their manager. However, it would not be surprising to see Roberts back in Los Angeles during the 2024 season.

Today, we will be taking a look at three potential replacements if the Dodgers end up firing Roberts. First, let's take a look at the odds of Roberts actually getting fired.

Will Dodgers fire Dave Roberts?

There is certainly a possibility. Roberts is liked by fans for the most part, but some do tend to question his managing decisions.

The Dodgers also expect to win the World Series on a consistent basis. LA has only earned one World Series victory since 1990 though. And their only Fall Classic win during that time span came during the shortened 2020 year.

With that being said, the Dodgers may have won in 2017 had the Houston Astros not been cheating. There is no way to tell what would have happened, but it should be noted that Roberts was LA's manager during the '17 campaign. If the Dodgers would have won in 2017, then perhaps this would be a completely different conversation.

Two World Series wins within a 10-year span is quite impressive. One World Series victory that came in a shortened season during that same amount of time leaves a lot left to be desired.

Still, Roberts has done a good job for the most part. Some fans won't agree with that, but he's a player's manager who handles the media well in Los Angeles. Sure, maybe some of his bullpen decisions are questionable at times. But that can be said for many managers around the league.

It still seems likelier than not that Roberts will return to the Dodgers in 2024. Nothing is guaranteed, however. Without further ado, here are three managers who could replace Dave Roberts if the Dodgers fire him.

3. Clayton McCullough

Clayton McCullough is not a household name. An article from The Athletic named McCullough, who is currently the Dodgers' first base coach, as a possible managerial candidate though. The article reports that McCullough has “earned praise for his work with younger players.”

The Dodgers obviously feature a number of veterans. But they have seen a shift towards younger players in recent years. Having an in-house manager take over would help everyone feel comfortable while potentially giving LA's more inexperienced players an advantage.

Speaking of inexperience though, McCullough hasn't been a head coach in the big leagues. But that isn't always a bad thing. Look for McCullough to be a sneaky candidate this offseason, whether it's with the Dodgers or another ball club.

2. Mark DeRosa

Mark DeRosa also has not technically managed in the major leagues. He showcased his managing skills during the World Baseball Classic though, leading the charge for Team USA.

DeRosa dealt with expectations and pressure while managing the star-studded Team USA squad. Although, they fell short in the championship against Team Japan. DeRosa still received valuable experience.

The MLB Network analyst may prefer to remain on TV instead of in the dugout. It's clear exactly what his intentions are. But bringing DeRosa to LA would add positives. Dodgers fans would fall in love with his outgoing personality. Players will likely respect him given the fact that he was a reliable big league player and has remained active in the MLB world since retirement.

If DeRosa is open to managing, he wouldn't be a bad option. That said, there is one candidate who the Dodgers must consider if they fire Dave Roberts.

1. Benji Gil

Some fans may have been expecting a manager with MLB experience like Buck Showalter or Gabe Kapler (although, a former San Francisco Giants manager leading the Dodgers would be strange) to appear on this list. Instead, we are going with Benji Gil.

Gil managed Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic. Team Mexico performed well and Gil received praise for his efforts. Many analysts and people around the MLB world believe Gil has what it takes to manage in the big leagues.

He played in the major leagues but wasn't a star by any means. Still, he is respected by people around baseball. The Dodgers may benefit from hiring Gil.

Gil, 51, could end up making a name for himself in MLB. Sometimes turning to washed-up managers (Tony LaRussa and the Chicago White Sox…) is not the best option despite their previous accolades and accomplishments. Los Angeles should give Gil an opportunity if they ultimately decide to move on from Roberts.