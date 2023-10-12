The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept out of the NLDS by the Arizona Diamondbacks after entering the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the World Series, and there were a number of disappointing performances from players who were expected to contribute heavily.

This is the second year in a row that the Dodgers have been upset in the NLDS by a division opponent. Last year, the Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres in four games. Now it is the Diamondbacks sweeping them. Dave Roberts' group is one of the most talented teams in baseball, and he will catch a lot of blame for this loss. However, there is not much a manager could do when his starting pitching gives him nothing and his two superstar hitters do not perform to their standard.

Let's get to the four Dodgers who are most to blame for the sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks.

4. Lance Lynn, SP

The reason Lance Lynn is the fourth player on this list is because while he is a veteran, he was a reclamation for the Dodgers when they acquired him from the Chicago White Sox. However, Lance Lynn's start in Game 3 put the Dodgers in a deep hole in a tough environment. Giving up a couple of runs is understandable, but giving up four home runs in an inning was a death blow. Not making it out of the third inning after the bullpen has already been overworked in the series put the Dodgers in a tough spot as well.

There were players who had higher expectations, and we will get to them, but Lance Lynn's performance lands him at No. 4 on this list.

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

From an offensive standpoint, the Dodgers disappointed mightily. They scored just two runs in each game, and Freddie Freeman is one of the players who disappointed.

Freddie Freeman is a top first baseman in the league, and he had a very strong regular season. He performed in the playoffs with the Atlanta Braves on their way to a World Series win in 2021. This time, Freddie Freeman went 1-for-10, according to MLB.com. That is simply not good enough.

Despite that, Freeman was somehow still not the most disappointing player for the Dodgers in this series.

2. Clayton Kershaw, SP

The rotation for the Dodgers was a big concern this postseason due to injuries, and Clayton Kershaw was supposed to be the team's one dependable starter. He was the opposite of that in his Game 1 start.

Not only did Clayton Kershaw disappoint in his Game 1 start by giving up six runs, but only getting one out in the game set the Dodgers behind from the jump. He made the Dodgers go to their bullpen right away, and that was a theme in this series.

Bobby Miller did not go deep in Game 2 either, but he is a rookie. Expectations are higher for a veteran like Clayton Kershaw, and he did not meet them.

1. Mookie Betts, OF

We covered Freeman's performance, but somehow Mookie Betts' performance was even more disappointing. He did not record a hit in 11 at-bats against the Diamondbacks, according to MLB.com.

Mookie Betts is the best player on the Dodgers, and has an argument for the MVP in the National League this year. His performance is the most disappointing.

When you add up the performances of Mookie Betts, Freeman and Kershaw, it is not a surprise that the Dodgers got swept.