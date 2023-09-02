The Los Angeles Dodgers added former St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong to the active roster Friday. Wong signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Aug. 18. Rosters expanded to 28 players at the start of the September, and the Dodgers promoted Wong to join the team in the midst of a four-game series vs. the Atlanta Braves. Wong last played for the Seattle Mariners.

Wong could have opted out of his minor league deal on Wednesday if he had another major league opportunity elsewhere, Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic reported. He was willing to exercise the option if the Dodgers didn't call him up amid roster expansion. Los Angeles chose to keep him around and make room for him on the active roster.

Kolten Wong is a career .256 hitter and an excellent fielder. He spent eight years with the Cardinals before signing a three-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. Wong played well in two seasons for the Brewers, but they traded him to the Mariners last offseason. In 67 games with the Mariners, Wong hit just .165 with two home runs, and Seattle released him at the beginning of August.

Wong played well in five games for the Dodgers' triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He will add infield depth and flexibility down the stretch for the Dodgers. Wong also hits left handed, which is rare for an infielder.

Ardaya also reported that Wong has been encouraged by the progress he's made with his swing so far in his new organization.