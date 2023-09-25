The Los Angeles Dodgers will lean on Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller to lead the 2023 MLB playoffs starting rotation. Lance Lynn is expected to play a role as well. Lynn has dealt with ups and downs since being traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Dodgers prior to the deadline. So can Lynn positively impact the Dodgers' rotation during the postseason?

The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Lynn started the game and pitched well, surrendering just two earned runs across six innings of work. He struck out six hitters as well, but did walk three.

Lynn's primary problem in 2023 has been the home run ball. He relies on his fastball often, which creates a different approach. Hitters are used to seeing a heavy dosage of breaking balls to offset the heater from other pitchers. If a batter catches up to Lynn's fastball however, since they are likely sitting on it, home runs become an issue. In fact, Lynn has given up an unsightly 43 home runs between the Dodgers and White Sox this season, per Baseball Reference.

Again, this begs the question of whether or not Lynn can be effective in the MLB playoffs?

Dodgers: Why Lance Lynn will be effective in 2023 MLB playoffs

Lynn posted a 6.47 ERA with Chicago prior to the trade. He's recorded an improved, albeit far from ideal, 4.50 ERA in Los Angeles.

One thing that separates Lynn from other pitchers in today's game is that he's a workhorse. Many pitchers deal with strict pitch count restrictions. In fact, Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby previously complained about not being removed from a game after 90 pitches. Lynn brings a completely different mindset to the mound.

Having a pitcher who can give you innings in the postseason is key. The Dodgers still won't hesitate to remove Lynn from a game if he struggles at all. That said, if Kershaw or Miller are unable to work deep into either of their starts, Lynn can help save the bullpen by providing innings.

Now, you obviously want quality over quantity. Lynn is capable of keeping the Dodgers in games. He's going to give up some homers, so limiting walks and keeping runners off base will be crucial. As long as Lynn isn't consistently surrendering three-run long balls or grand slams, he should be fine. Solo homers won't kill a pitcher.

If Lance Lynn steps up and performs well in the MLB playoffs, the Dodgers' chances of reaching the World Series will drastically improve.