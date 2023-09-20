The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the National League West and are all but guaranteed a first-round bye in the MLB playoffs. As usual, confidence is high at the end of the regular season. However, there are glaring concerns in the starting pitching rotation that could lead to another disappointing October for fans.

The Julio Urias situation, while obviously far more important than baseball, forces the Dodgers to apply a next-man-up approach to their starting staff. Right-hander Lance Lynn will be one of the arms Dave Roberts heavily relies on this postseason. Despite a spotty track record (5.28 ERA in 27 playoff appearances) and his recent struggles, the veteran has proven himself capable of stifling opposing batters.

But some mechanical adjustments might be necessary for him and the club to consistently get those desired results. “To be honest with you, it’s something we’ve been talking about since I got traded over,” Lynn told Luca Evans of the Orange County Register. “There's been some mechanical changes, there's been some grip changes and trying to get back to what I was good at early on in my career. And I'm starting to see signs of it.”

Asked Dodgers starter Lance Lynn about mechanical changes he’s been trying to tweak over the past couple starts. Mentioned grip changes, trying to get back to earlier success. Lynn: “To be honest with you, it’s something we’ve been talking about since I got traded over.” pic.twitter.com/r1yvDQjULD — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 19, 2023

The two-time All-Star has had a rough year (5.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) but showed marked signs of improvement after LA acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in late-July. All of the goodwill Lynn built up in his first six starts with the team quickly dissipated, though, after allowing 15 runs combined to the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. Those are two squads he might have to face in the playoffs.

Fortunately, Lance Lynn, just as he said, is starting to figure things out once more (won his last two decisions). If he can sustain this level, then the Dodgers should feel confident enough to trust the 36-year-old behind the beloved Clayton Kershaw. But he better work out the rest of the kinks quick.