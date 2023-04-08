Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a fairly strong start to the 2023 season. Chris Taylor and Max Muncy, however, have yet to get things going at the plate. It’s obviously too early to completely panic about either player, but they both struggled last year as well. So the question is valid: Is it time to panic about Max Muncy and Chris Taylor?

Max Muncy

Max Muncy offset a forgettable first half of the 2022 season with a respectable showing during the second half of the year. His numbers were still far from ideal overall though.

Muncy slashed .196/.329/.384 with a .713 OPS and just 21 home runs in 2022. He struck out 141 times as well. Although he didn’t strike out a consistent rate, the fact that his OBP was down was a result of the uptick in K’s. Muncy only struck out 120 times during his All-Star 2021 campaign.

In 2023, strikeouts have been even more of an issue. The Dodgers’ powerful infielder leads the league with 13 strikeouts as of this story’s publication. He’s hitting just .115 with a .512 OPS as well. The numbers are alarming, and one has to wonder if we’ve seen the last of Muncy’s All-Star caliber performances.

Before making a final verdict on whether or not to panic, let’s take a look at Chris Taylor.

Chris Taylor

Many people chalked up Chris Taylor’s down 2022 season to injuries. He was limited to just 118 games played, and dealt with injury concerns even when on the field. As a result, Taylor never found his footing last year, slashing just .221/.304/.373 with a .677 OPS.

Taylor has played in only six of the Dodgers eight games up to this point. His versatility will keep his bat in the lineup, but Taylor is a candidate to become more of a utility player rather than an everyday option if he continues to struggle. This is especially true with young players such as James Outman performing at a high level.

So far in 2023, Taylor is hitting just .143 with a .602 OPS and an abysmal .174 OBP. Taylor is showing off some power with two early-season home runs. He’s also struck out in seven of his 23 plate appearances.

After looking at Taylor and Muncy’s numbers and results, fans will be wanting to know if it is time to panic about the former Dodgers’ All-Stars.

Final verdict on Dodgers’ Muncy, Taylor

It is still too early to panic. All it takes is one week for a player to get hot at the plate. Max Muncy and/or Chris Taylor could turn things around soon.

However, if they are still struggling in the middle of July or August, then the Dodgers might be forced into making a difficult decision on Taylor and/or Muncy. Both are versatile enough to impact the team regardless of their offensive performance, but the Dodgers have plenty of young prospects waiting for their turn. Los Angeles could also decide to trade some of their prospects to acquire stars ahead of the July trade deadline.

For now, Dodgers fans don’t need to panic about either player, but it will be important to monitor their progression.