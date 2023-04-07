Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

James Outman has stolen the show for the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the 2023 season. The young outfielder is hitting .353 with three extra-base hits up to this point, per MLB Network on Twitter. He’s also drawn five walks and scored five runs. Overall, Outman has posted a tremendous 1.287 OPS. Even though it’s early in the season, Outman is already a fan-favorite among Dodgers fans.

Alanna Rizzo called James Outman a “stud.”

“This kid is a stud. @james_outman has a bright future in this game,” Rizzo wrote on Twitter.

“JAMES OUTMAN. GET FAMILIAR WITH THE NAME,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation shared more impressive stats and revealed his thoughts on the Dodgers’ outfielder.

“James Outman comes through with an RBI single, giving the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. His stats this season are now: .353/.500/.765 1 HR 6 RBI 2 Triples 4 BB He’s so good,” Camras wrote on Thursday night.

There was uncertainty in regards to whether or not Outman would make the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster out of spring training. He electrified during the spring, however, and generated no shortage of buzz at Dodgers’ camp. As a result, Los Angeles had no choice but to put him on the Opening Day roster.

The decision has worked out so far without question. Outman’s performance is helping Dodgers fans move on from Cody Bellinger. Again, and this cannot be stressed enough, but it is still extremely early in the 2023 campaign. Outman will deal with struggles at some point this year, as every player does. It will be interesting to see how he responds amid those struggles.

For now, Dodgers fans are clearly all-in on James Outman.